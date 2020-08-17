E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I know what it takes to get out of leagues’ - New signing Ward takes aim at promotion

PUBLISHED: 14:35 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 17 August 2020

Left back Stephen Ward has signed a one-year deal at Portman Road Picture: ITFC

Left back Stephen Ward has signed a one-year deal at Portman Road Picture: ITFC

Archant

New Ipswich Town left back Stephen Ward today signed a one-year deal with Ipswich Town - and promptly declared that promotion is the goal this coming season.

The experienced defender, who turns 35 this week and has turned out for the likes of Burnley and Wolves, plus won 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland, penned a contract at the club that will see him stay in Suffolk until the summer of 2021 - with Town having the option to extend the deal for a further season.

MORE: Town confirm triple signing swoop as Hawkins, Ward and Cornell arrive

He said: “Hopefully, first and foremost, I can help on the pitch.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs in football throughout my career. I know what it takes to get out of leagues, but I also know that it’s tough for a club when you go down and you’re expected to bounce straight back up.

“I want to use that experience and help the young lads in any way I can. From what I’ve seen in training there are some very talented youngsters here.

“There seems to be a good togetherness here as well. I’ve only been down here a week or so but I can tell that the squad and staff are focused and the main aim will be promotion.”

Ward will wear the number 3 for Town.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 70s targeted by ‘aggressive’ verbal abuse

A woman is alleged to have been verbally abused by a teenage boy and a man in Woolpit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I still have my best to offer’ - Big striker Hawkins excited about Town move

Striker Oli Hawkins has signed a two year deal with an option for a third at Ipswich Town Picture: ITFC

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

‘I know what it takes to get out of leagues’ - New signing Ward takes aim at promotion

Left back Stephen Ward has signed a one-year deal at Portman Road Picture: ITFC

Town confirm triple signing swoop as Hawkins, Ward and Cornell arrive

Ipswich Town have signed Stephen Ward, left, David Cornell, centre, and Ollie Hawkins Picture: ITFC