‘I know what it takes to get out of leagues’ - New signing Ward takes aim at promotion

New Ipswich Town left back Stephen Ward today signed a one-year deal with Ipswich Town - and promptly declared that promotion is the goal this coming season.

The experienced defender, who turns 35 this week and has turned out for the likes of Burnley and Wolves, plus won 50 caps for the Republic of Ireland, penned a contract at the club that will see him stay in Suffolk until the summer of 2021 - with Town having the option to extend the deal for a further season.

He said: “Hopefully, first and foremost, I can help on the pitch.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs in football throughout my career. I know what it takes to get out of leagues, but I also know that it’s tough for a club when you go down and you’re expected to bounce straight back up.

“I want to use that experience and help the young lads in any way I can. From what I’ve seen in training there are some very talented youngsters here.

“There seems to be a good togetherness here as well. I’ve only been down here a week or so but I can tell that the squad and staff are focused and the main aim will be promotion.”

Ward will wear the number 3 for Town.