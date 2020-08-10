E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Former Republic of Ireland international Ward training with Town

PUBLISHED: 11:33 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 10 August 2020

Stephen Ward is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Stephen Ward is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward is training with Ipswich Town this week.

The 34-year-old left-back is a free agent since leaving Stoke at the end of last season, where he played 17 times and just once since December.

“Stephen is with us for a little while,” Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill said.

“He’s training with us and will have a look at the club and we will have a look at him. It’s no more than that at this stage.”

The vastly experienced left-back, with more than 400 first-team appearances and seven seasons in the Premier League to his name, started his career in England at Wolves where he played under former Town boss Mick McCarthy.

You may also want to watch:

He was linked with a move to Ipswich on a few occasions during McCarthy’s time at Portman Road, he the two never came together.

MORE: The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

Town’s interest in Ward comes at a time when the Blues continue to chase former loanee Luke Garbutt, though it’s understood Ipswich are unlikely to be able to complete a deal amid interest from Sunderland.

The Irishman’s arrival to train with the Blues could suggest the club are ready to move on from Garbutt.

Ward spent seven years at Molineux before joining Burnley in August 2014 where he helped the Clarets establish themselves in the top flight.

Ward joined Stoke in the summer of 2019 on a one year contract and also has a loan spell at Brighton on his CV.

Capped by the Republic of Ireland for the first time in 2011, Ward went on to make 50 appearances, scoring three goals. He represented his country in the 2016 Euros before announcing his international retirement last year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Overnight A14 closures - full details revealed

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Needham Market pub goes up for sale

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Overnight A14 closures - full details revealed

Make sure you know what roadworks will impact your journey this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Needham Market pub goes up for sale

The Lion pub at Needham Market - there has been a pub on the site since the early 17th century. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It will be a sinking ship very soon’ - concerns over future of historic Suffolk cinema

The future of the Riverside in Woodbridge looks uncertain Picture: GREGG BROWN/ KATY SANDALLS

Former Republic of Ireland international Ward training with Town

Stephen Ward is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Heavy traffic on Orwell Bridge after lorry breakdown

Traffic remains heavy on the A14 eastbound after a lorry broke down on the Orwell Bridge Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND/CROWN COPYRIGHT