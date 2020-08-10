Breaking

Former Republic of Ireland international Ward training with Town

Stephen Ward is training with Ipswich Town. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward is training with Ipswich Town this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 34-year-old left-back is a free agent since leaving Stoke at the end of last season, where he played 17 times and just once since December.

“Stephen is with us for a little while,” Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill said.

“He’s training with us and will have a look at the club and we will have a look at him. It’s no more than that at this stage.”

The vastly experienced left-back, with more than 400 first-team appearances and seven seasons in the Premier League to his name, started his career in England at Wolves where he played under former Town boss Mick McCarthy.

You may also want to watch:

He was linked with a move to Ipswich on a few occasions during McCarthy’s time at Portman Road, he the two never came together.

MORE: The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

Town’s interest in Ward comes at a time when the Blues continue to chase former loanee Luke Garbutt, though it’s understood Ipswich are unlikely to be able to complete a deal amid interest from Sunderland.

The Irishman’s arrival to train with the Blues could suggest the club are ready to move on from Garbutt.

Ward spent seven years at Molineux before joining Burnley in August 2014 where he helped the Clarets establish themselves in the top flight.

Ward joined Stoke in the summer of 2019 on a one year contract and also has a loan spell at Brighton on his CV.

Capped by the Republic of Ireland for the first time in 2011, Ward went on to make 50 appearances, scoring three goals. He represented his country in the 2016 Euros before announcing his international retirement last year.