U’s name Ball as new head coach

Steve Ball has been named as the new head coach of Colchester United Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Colchester United have named Steve Ball as their new head coach this afternoon.

Steve Ball, left, was assistant to former U's boss John McGreal before he was sacked earlier this month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Steve Ball, left, was assistant to former U's boss John McGreal before he was sacked earlier this month. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ball was assistant to former Ipswich Town star John McGreal, who led the U’s to the League Two play-offs last season, before being sacked in a shock move by club owner Robbie Cowling earlier this month.

Ball, 50, played for the U’s between 1992 and 1996, scoring seven goals, having previously made four appearances for the side in 89/90. He was also on the books at Arsenal, Norwich City and Cambridge United in his professional career, as well as enjoying a two-year spell at top Suffolk non-league side Sudbury between 1996 and 1998.

He’s managed Stanway, Clacton, Leiston and Maldon & Tiptree so far in his career.

Explaining his decision to sack McGreal, Cowling said: “I spoke with John McGreal to explain that the club is going to be implementing a new plan that will see the first team being even more tightly aligned to the academy and that I along with my three other directors, (Tony Humes, Tony Ashby and Jon De Souza), felt a change of first team head coach was required if our new direction was to be successfully implemented.

“This was a very tough decision for a number of reasons, but not least because John has been first team head coach for the last four years.

“This last season has been one of the club’s best seasons for a number of years and John should be very proud of his time in charge of the first team.”