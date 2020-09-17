Ex-Town defender Taylor heading for India

Steven Taylor in action for Ipswich Town in 2017. The veteran defender has signed for Odisha FC in India Picture: STEVE WALLER

Former Ipswich Town defender Steven Taylor is heading to the Indian Super League, having signed for Odisha FC.

Steven Taylor in action against Drogheda back in 2017 Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne Steven Taylor in action against Drogheda back in 2017 Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Taylor, now 34, has signed a one year deal with Odisha, formerly known as the Delhi Dynamos.

The defender, who played three times for Town in an injury hit spell between January and July 2017, is best known for his long tenure at Newcastle United, for whom he played more than 250 times.

He turned out for Wellington Phoenix in the Australian A-League last season.

Taylor, who will be reunited with his former England U21 coach Stuart Baxter at Odisha, said: “I am extremely delighted to join Odisha FC and am hopeful that that my experience and leadership qualities will be helpful for the team.

“I am very happy to be working under Stuart once again and can’t wait to meet all the young Indian lads.

“I hope I can help the lads push on and in turn egg the team on towards the play-off spots.”

Baxter added: “Steven’s credentials speak for himself but more than that we are bringing leadership qualities into our young squad.

“He is an exceptional defender and his presence will give the whole team a big boost.”