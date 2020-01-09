SIL PREVIEW: Brown remains positive despite leaders Cranes dropping points

Crane Sports assistant boss Damian Brown says his squad is still full of positivity despite dropping their first league points of the season in recent weeks.

Cranes were pinned back to 3-3 at Achilles two weeks ago after being 3-0 up, before Henley grabbed a deserved point against the runaway leaders last weekend.

After 12 straight wins, it's back-to-back draws for the current champions. This weekend they head to basement side Westerfield.

"We are still more than positive with the way things are," Brown said.

"We didn't do much training over Christmas to be honest and I think we paid for a bit of complacency at Achilles when three up. Not taking anything away from them, it was a great comeback. But we should have put that game to bed.

"We have had a few injuries to be honest and we have had to bring in reinforcements to fill a few gaps.

"But we're all fine and we will head to Westerfield confident we can get three points."

Second-placed Henley entertain Coplestonians in a fixture that should throw up some good football, Cops in good form after beating Old Newton 5-2 last weekend.

Claydon are another team on a good run of form after a slow start to the season.

A 3-1 win over Bildeston last weekend saw them move up to fifth in the table but they will have to be at their best to get a result at Old Newton - who will still be smarting from that Cops result. Old Newton are level on points with Claydon.

Benhall St Mary's three league wins so far this season have all come in the last five games and it should be a decent game for the Badgers at home to a Capel Plough team who recorded a fine - and much-needed - 3-5 win at Achilles last weekend, Rhys Barrow and Gary Collins both getting a brace.

Achilles travel to Bourne Vale, who made progress in the Morrison Freight Cup last weekend.

Bildeston entertain third-placed Haughley who continued their excellent season with a 6-1 win over Westerfield. Trimley Red Devils, unbeaten in three league games, entertain an East Bergholt side who have lost just two in nine league games of late.