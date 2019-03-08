The story behind Bishop's 'tatty' Ipswich Town socks

Teddy Bishop's socks were much-discussed online during the final months of last season. Picture: PA Archant

Teddy Bishop's socks received plenty of attention towards the end of last season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The midfielder, who made 18 appearances for the Blues during the campaign and impressed following three injury-hit years, could often be found playing in socks which were full of holes.

While this inevitably led to suggestions of cuts to the kit budget, as the club headed towards League One, there is a much simpler explanation.

"Basically, the socks are really tight and when the socks get up around my calves they get too tight and I start to get cramp," Bishop said. "So I put a few holes in them.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'Ipswich will fancy their chances' - Clough backs Blues to push for promotion

"The idea is to have just a few little ones but by the end of the game they're massive.

"It lets my calves breath and it's really helpful. Toto (Nsiala) does it too and I think Kyle Walker does.

"When they're really tight the pressure is too much and it just releases that.

"They might look a bit tatty but they do help. I've completed a few 90 minutes this season and I've not done that before so it must do."

MORE: Ipswich Town could turn to Bolton keeper Matthews if Bialkowski departs this summer