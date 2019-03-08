Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The story behind Bishop's 'tatty' Ipswich Town socks

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 June 2019

Teddy Bishop's socks were much-discussed online during the final months of last season. Picture: PA

Teddy Bishop's socks were much-discussed online during the final months of last season. Picture: PA

Archant

Teddy Bishop's socks received plenty of attention towards the end of last season.

The midfielder, who made 18 appearances for the Blues during the campaign and impressed following three injury-hit years, could often be found playing in socks which were full of holes.

While this inevitably led to suggestions of cuts to the kit budget, as the club headed towards League One, there is a much simpler explanation.

"Basically, the socks are really tight and when the socks get up around my calves they get too tight and I start to get cramp," Bishop said. "So I put a few holes in them.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'Ipswich will fancy their chances' - Clough backs Blues to push for promotion

"The idea is to have just a few little ones but by the end of the game they're massive.

"It lets my calves breath and it's really helpful. Toto (Nsiala) does it too and I think Kyle Walker does.

"When they're really tight the pressure is too much and it just releases that.

"They might look a bit tatty but they do help. I've completed a few 90 minutes this season and I've not done that before so it must do."

MORE: Ipswich Town could turn to Bolton keeper Matthews if Bialkowski departs this summer

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Asbestos scare forces school closure

Asbestos is extremely dangerous if disturbed as it releases fibres into the air that can cause cancer Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Davies runs 5K scorcher despite ‘hating the track’

Helen Davies, in her Great Britain kit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public meeting to be held in opposition to 135 homes and care home for Belstead Meadows

Belstead Meadows. Picture: MARK WARD

The story behind Bishop’s ‘tatty’ Ipswich Town socks

Teddy Bishop's socks were much-discussed online during the final months of last season. Picture: PA

Community’s shock over unexplained death in Ipswich

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists