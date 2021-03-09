News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'Our ambition and desire is still there'. Stow boss Musgrove on Step 4, retention of players and the FA Vase

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:45 AM March 9, 2021   
Paul Musgrove, Stowmarket assistant boss Photo: Gary Donnison

Stowmarket Town boss Paul Musgrove has said the ambition is still there for his club to make the step up the football pyramid.

The old Gold and Blacks made some big signings of intent at the start of the 2019/20 season and were leading the Eastern Counties Premier table by 15 points with just 10 games to play, before the season was called null and void, with promotion to Step 4 in their sights.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead against Whitton, thanks to Seb Dunbar's goal. Pict

Last season saw them unbeaten in the league from their opening seven games. A second year at an attempt of promotion to Step 4 being denied them after another null and void call.

However, Musgrove says, the Greens Meadow side will go again when the new season starts.

FURLOUGH saved our football clubs say chairman

"Our ambition and desire is still there, top to bottom," he said.

"I've already had commitment from nearly the whole squad if I'm honest. I don't need to change too much. I might make a couple of tweaks along the way. But the ambition is still burning bright.

"I've used the recent months wisely and everything is in hand. I didn't want to be chasing my tail all summer. It's not something I want to do. I've spoken to the boys weekly, apart from a couple of changes to freshen things up, that's about it."

stowmarket

Stowmarket Town goalscorer Jack Ainsley, left, celebrates his goal with team-mate Josh Mayhew during last month's FA Vase win over Eynesbury Rovers. But will the 2020-21 'non-elite' non-league season ever get started again? - Credit: Paul Voller

Stowmarket are still in the FA Vase - last 32 - a competition the FA say they wish to finish this season, even though last season's FA Vase final between Consett and Hebburn Town still hasn't been played!

It's a difficult call for Stow as they balance the want to play, against the cost of possibly playing a game in front of no fans, April 12 being a date that had been muted as a possible staging - Cobham are their opponents at Greens Meadow. 

Stowmarket Town players, including goalscorer Josh Mayhew, celebrate with manager Rick Andrews durin

Stowmarket Town players, including goalscorer Josh Mayhew, celebrate with manager Rick Andrews during a victory over Whitton United. Andrews has resigned as manager. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL - Credit: Archant

"We have a lot to think about with the tie," Musgrove said.

"We have to take into consideration there may not be any fans in the ground and the cost of that.

"At the moment it is down to the board of directors and chairman to see what our thoughts are. We incur costs for Cobham travelling to play, we would have to take people off furlough and with no crowd it could be a substantial hit for the club when we've had no income for so long.

NULL and void podcast, with Mark Morsley

"I'm a bit piggy in the middle. I'm desperate to put on a show and play, but the chairman and board have to make the right decision for the club.

"But if it does go ahead, our players will be ready, you can be sure of that."

