Stowmarket reach FA Vase third round for first time in 36 years

04 November, 2018 - 15:56
A spectacular attempt on goal from Stowmarket's Anton Clarke in their FA Vase win over Baldock. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

A spectacular attempt on goal from Stowmarket's Anton Clarke in their FA Vase win over Baldock. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

FA Vase Second Round

Stowmarket Town 3

Baldock Town 1 (aet)

Stowmarket Town are through to the third round of the Buildbase FA Vase for just the second time in their history after beating Baldock Town 3-1 in extra time, writes Alex Moss.

A goalmouth scramble as Stowmarket go close. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Ollie Canfer had given the Old Gold and Blacks the lead at Greens Meadow after 15 minutes, before Baldock equalised when Kieran Barnes’ cross was inadvertently turned in by Stow defender Tom Matthews three minutes before half-time.

A goalless second half sent the second-round tie into extra time, where Max Melanson ended the stalemate in the 97th minute with his first goal for the club to make it 2-1.

And Canfer put the game out of sight five minutes from time, with his second of the afternoon sending Stow through to the last 64 of the FA Vase for the first time since 1982.

Stow got the first breakthrough on 15 minutes, as Robbie Sweeney’s cross found Josh Mayhew in the box, his header cannoned back off the crossbar and Canfer tucked away the rebound to go on level terms with Mayhew on 14 goals for the season.

Action from Stowmarket's win over Baldock in the FA Vase. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

The hosts remained on the front foot after the first goal, as Canfer saw a shot blocked short of the line and the same player then had another chance to double his side’s lead, before Baldock rallied late in the half and equalised three minutes before half time.

Barnes sent a low cross into the Stow box and Matthews turned the ball into his own net to put the visitors back on level terms going into the break.

The tie went into extra time, and if neither side could find another breakthrough a replay at Baldock was on the cards. However, Melanson put Stow back in front seven minutes into extra time, following an excellent pass from Sweeney, to open his account for the Old Gold and Blacks and at the perfect time.

At the other end, substitute Daril Ngwala volleyed wide with 10 minutes to go, and Stow made the visitors pay when Canfer netted his second, and 15th of the season, on 115 minutes to send Stow into the third round of the Vase.

