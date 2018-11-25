Stow back up to fourth after win over Bloaters

Max Melanson and Remi Garrett celebrate Stow's second goal in their win over Great Yarmouth. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

Thurlow Premier Stowmarket Town 3 Great Yarmouth Town 0 Stowmarket Town moved back up to fourth in the Premier Division table after beating Great Yarmouth Town 3-0 at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss.

Max Melanson opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 13 minutes, before Remi Garrett and Jack Baker both struck in the second half to wrap up the points.

The result sees the Old Gold and Blacks climb one place from fifth to fourth in the table, and means Rick Andrews’ men head to Swaffham Town in the Buildbase FA Vase next weekend with a six game unbeaten run.

With injuries mounting up in the Stow squad, Andrews welcomed back captain Ollie Brown to the squad, while Anton Clarke and Ryan Clark also returned.

A quiet opening to the game saw little in the way of chances for either side, before Garrett was brought down in the box and Max Melanson stepped up to score from the spot to put Stow in front.

Jack Baker, Stow's stand-in captain, on the ball. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Jack Baker, Stow's stand-in captain, on the ball. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Despite the early set back, Yarmouth, who currently sit bottom of the Premier Division table, did not let their heads drop and pushed for an equaliser, but struggled to test Callum Robinson, in the home goal.

Both sides had chances towards the end of the first half, as Garrett had a shot deflected out for a corner and Matt Paine then headed over from a cross, while at the other end Aaron Sanders volleyed over for the visitors.

Stow went on the front foot at the start of the second half, and Andrews’ men doubled their lead on 59 minutes. Clark picked out Garrett in the box and he turned and fired into the top corner for his second goal in as many games.

With the score at 2-0, Stow knew there was still work to do to clinch all the points, and they were indebted to Robinson who made a fine save to keep out Joel Glover with 15 minutes to go.

Tom Matthews on the ball for Stow. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Tom Matthews on the ball for Stow. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

The Old Gold and Blacks wrapped up the points three minutes later, as a Robbie Sweeney cross reached Sam Nunn at the back post, his header was kept out by Kingsley Barnes, but Baker was on hand to tuck away the rebound.