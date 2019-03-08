Thurlow Nunn round-up: Stow secure top four finish with win over Grant Holt's Wroxham

Josh Mayhew and Stowmarket Town celebrate his early goal in their win over Wroxham. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

Stowmarket Town secured a top-four finish in the Premier Division after beating a Wroxham side boasting former Norwich City hero Grant Holt 2-0 at Trafford Park, writes Alex Moss.

Former Norwich City star Grant Holt wins a header from Wroxham in their defeat at Stowmarket Town. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Former Norwich City star Grant Holt wins a header from Wroxham in their defeat at Stowmarket Town. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Josh Mayhew scored his 27th goal of the season inside the first two minutes to put the Old Gold and Blacks in front, before substitute Robbie Sweeney netted in added time against his former club to complete the victory.

It was a 20th league win for Rick Andrews' men this season and, with Kirkley & Pakefield, Brantham Athletic and Walsham-le-Willows all failing to pick up three points elsewhere, it meant Stow will finish in the top four for a second consecutive year.

Barely had the clock passed the first-minute mark and Stow were in front. A David Kempson corner caused havoc in the Wroxham box and Mayhew prodded home his 27th goal of 2018-19, which put him one clear of Thetford Town's Valter Rocha and Histon's Max York in the race for the Premier Division's golden boot.

A second goal did eventually arrive in added time of the second half, as Sweeney raced into the box, drew George Macrae out of his goal, and then created space to fire into an empty net for his 11th goal of the season.

Second-placed Woodbridge Town and Godmanchester Rovers, in third, also picked up three points, which means the Old Gold and Blacks are six and three points adrift of the two sides directly above them in the table with only two games left to go.

Stow host Hadleigh United today (11am) and then visit Norwich United on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, Haverhill Rovers saw off already relegated Framlingham Town 2-0, although Fram really took the game to their hosts in the opening salvos.

Rovers survived though, and goals from Ross Laird and Ryan Weaver secured them the points.

Hadleigh United squandered the chance to pull clear of relegation worries as they were beaten 4-1 at home by Thetford.

Romario Dunne scored for the home side, but they were already 3-0 down at that point as braces from Elliot Gibson and Valta Rocha won the day.