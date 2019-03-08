Breaking

Stowmarket make it 10 signings - as they swoop for former Leiston man Seb Dunbar

Seb Dunbar of Leiston, on the ball against Leatherhead. Photo: JOHN HEALD Archant

Stowmarket Town have swooped to sign defender Seb Dunbar.

The former Leiston man joins four of his ex-Victory Road team-mates from last season's Suffolk Premier Cup-winning side at Greens Meadow - Joe Jefford, Tom Bullard, Christy Finch and Dominic Doherty - as Stow continue to put together an impressive squad for the new Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season which begins on Saturday.

It's Stow's 10th signing of the summer and comes just days after they signed defender ex-professional Curtley Williams on a one-year deal.

Williams' two years in the Football League with Luton Town between 2014 and 2016, and was most recently at Needham Market midway through the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, Dunbar, a former Ipswich Town and Stevenage Borough man was on contract at Leiston - and plays left back.

Stow boss Rick Andrews said: "I'm very pleased to secure Seb's services on a three-year deal, having finalised a deal which was mutually beneficial to both clubs.

"Leiston gave me permission to speak to Seb. I met up with him and he was excited by our ambition and targets for this season and it was a fairly easy sell to get him on board as he can see what we are trying to achieve.

"At only 27 I feel his best years are ahead of him."

In a statement Leiston said: "Having submitted a transfer request during the summer the Financial Board of Leiston FC reluctantly agreed to circulate Seb's availability to clubs from Step 1 to Step 5 of the Non-League System.

"Leiston accepted an offer from a Step 2 club but the player could not agree terms with them.

"Once the player knew of Stowmarket's interest he made it clear to club officials that he would like to join Stowmarket, hence his absence from pre-season training and friendly matches.

"Stowmarket Town have today met the valuation of the player as set by the Financial Board of Leiston FC."