Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking

Stowmarket make it 10 signings - as they swoop for former Leiston man Seb Dunbar

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 01 August 2019

Seb Dunbar of Leiston, on the ball against Leatherhead. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Seb Dunbar of Leiston, on the ball against Leatherhead. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Archant

Stowmarket Town have swooped to sign defender Seb Dunbar.

The former Leiston man joins four of his ex-Victory Road team-mates from last season's Suffolk Premier Cup-winning side at Greens Meadow - Joe Jefford, Tom Bullard, Christy Finch and Dominic Doherty - as Stow continue to put together an impressive squad for the new Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season which begins on Saturday.

It's Stow's 10th signing of the summer and comes just days after they signed defender ex-professional Curtley Williams on a one-year deal.

Williams' two years in the Football League with Luton Town between 2014 and 2016, and was most recently at Needham Market midway through the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, Dunbar, a former Ipswich Town and Stevenage Borough man was on contract at Leiston - and plays left back.

You may also want to watch:

Stow boss Rick Andrews said: "I'm very pleased to secure Seb's services on a three-year deal, having finalised a deal which was mutually beneficial to both clubs.

"Leiston gave me permission to speak to Seb. I met up with him and he was excited by our ambition and targets for this season and it was a fairly easy sell to get him on board as he can see what we are trying to achieve.

"At only 27 I feel his best years are ahead of him."

In a statement Leiston said: "Having submitted a transfer request during the summer the Financial Board of Leiston FC reluctantly agreed to circulate Seb's availability to clubs from Step 1 to Step 5 of the Non-League System.

"Leiston accepted an offer from a Step 2 club but the player could not agree terms with them.

"Once the player knew of Stowmarket's interest he made it clear to club officials that he would like to join Stowmarket, hence his absence from pre-season training and friendly matches.

"Stowmarket Town have today met the valuation of the player as set by the Financial Board of Leiston FC."

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We haven’t given up’ - Campaign to save pub caught in international property web will continue

Villagers at the Marquis Cornwallis pub and (inset) owner Steven White appears in court Picture: CMCH/KENYA CITIZEN TV

Convicted sex attacker guilty of raping woman twice in Suffolk home

Nottingham Crown Court Picture: PETER WALSH

Death of couple who fell down stairs was “tragic accident”, inquest hears

A coroner has concluded the death of an Aldeburgh couple who fell down the stairs at their home in Acheson Way was an accident Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Stowmarket make it 10 signings – as they swoop for former Leiston man Seb Dunbar

Seb Dunbar of Leiston, on the ball against Leatherhead. Photo: JOHN HEALD

Teenage driver who flipped car in A11 roundabout smash ‘misjudged’ junction

Ryan Lamb is appearing at Norwich Crown Court after he crashed his van on the A11. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists