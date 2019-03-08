Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Suffolk athlete Moyes wins in an England vest at Loughborough International

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 May 2019

Emily Moyes, in action during the European Trials at the British Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Liverpool last year, won on the track in an England vest on Sunday.

Emily Moyes, in action during the European Trials at the British Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Liverpool last year, won on the track in an England vest on Sunday.

Archant

Suffolk athlete Emily Moyes celebrated a notable victory when representing England at the Loughborough International last Sunday.

The Stowmarket-based 20-year-old won the 3,000m steeplechase in a time of 10mins 22.23secs, and is now targeting a qualifying time for the European Under-23 Athletics Championships, to be staged in Sweden in July.

Moyes won a tactical race at Loughborough, improving on her third spot from last year's race in the same competition, when she set her current personal best of 10:16.46.

"I was in two minds going into the race," explained Moyes, who has just finished her studies at St Mary's University in Twickenham.

"I just wanted to go out hard, and try and get a personal best, but my coach (Mick Woods) told me to just race it, and have some fun. He said that the time will come, and just to run a tactical race. I decided to listen to my coach, and got the win.

"It was my first 3K steeplechase event of the year, so I was feeling my way back into the distance.

You may also want to watch:

"I held back until the last kilometre, and then went for it, with 600 metres to go.

"My PB is 10:16, but I think I am capable of running sub 10 minutes. I need to go 22 seconds faster than I did last weekend, but I ran the last 1K on 10-minute pace, so I think I can.

"I was going to run in Belgium this weekend, to try and get the qualifying time (10:00), but in my most recent training session I still felt tired from last weekend's race.

"So instead I plan to run at Birmingham on June 6, where I hope to get the time in a competitive race," added Moyes.

Former Stowmarket High School pupil Moyes, who was in the same academic year as fellow international athlete Harry Hughes (javelin thrower, who also won at the Loughborough event), began running for local club Stowmarket Striders before moving to West Suffolk AC in 2014.

Last year, she joined Aldershot, Farnham & District, and earlier this month she finished second over the 2,000m steeplechase (6:38.40) at the British Universities Championships (BUCS) in Bedford, having won the title in the previous two years.

Moyes represented Team GB at the European Cross Country Championships last December.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Everything you need to know about this year’s Suffolk Show

Crowds watch heavy horses on display at the Suffolk Show Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Wanted man arrested overnight after week-long search

Jai Souter. Picture: Suffolk Police

Services firm snaps up another Suffolk pub

The Swan in Long Melford, which has been acquired by Atalian Servest Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk athlete Moyes wins in an England vest at Loughborough International

Emily Moyes, in action during the European Trials at the British Athletics Cross Challenge meeting at Liverpool last year, won on the track in an England vest on Sunday.

Nino Severino: Unsung hero coaches are key to Pipers Vale success

Pipers Vale gymnasts Ellie Cornforth, Aaliyah Manning and Grace Wardley enjoyed success at the British Championships. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists