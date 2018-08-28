Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Stowmarket get back to winning ways as Brantham beaten at Greens Meadow

PUBLISHED: 15:05 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 11 November 2018

Josh Mayew of Stowmarket celebrates his goal against Brantham. Photos: DAWN MATTHEWS

Josh Mayew of Stowmarket celebrates his goal against Brantham. Photos: DAWN MATTHEWS

Archant

Stowmarket Town 2 Brantham 0

Second-half goals from Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer helped Stowmarket Town get back to winning ways in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a 2-0 victory against Brantham Athletic at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss

Rick Andrews’ men had enjoyed great success in cup competitions over the last month, but their league form had stuttered with one win in their last six outings in the Premier Division, seeing them drop from first to fifth in the table.

But the Old Gold and Blacks bounced back with a pleasing win over sixth-placed Brantham and now head into Tuesday’s Suffolk Premier Cup second-round tie with AFC Sudbury with just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions.

A back and forth first half saw both sides create chances, with Brantham coming close to an early breakthrough when Stow midfielder Jack Baker made a fine headed clearance off the line in the sixth minute.

At the other end, Anton Clarke saw a dangerous low cross turned over the crossbar by Brantham defender Jack Sibbons a minute later, before Luke Avenell, in the visiting goal, produced an excellent save to keep out Sam Nunn’s header from a corner.

The final five minutes of the half saw Canfer head wide from a Scott Chaplin cross and Callum Robinson then get down low to a Craig Hughes free kick, as both sides went in level at the break.

After the interval, Stow were let off when Robinson’s clearance fell straight to Andrew Wood, but the former Stow striker’s shot went straight back to the home goalkeeper, and the Old Gold and Blacks made them pay on 54 minutes.

Mayhew got to the ball first before Brantham goalkeeper Avenell and turned and fired through a tight angle into the far corner for his 15th goal of the season and put Stow in front.

Clear chances on goal dried up after that, but there was still time for Stow to double their advantage in the second minute of added time. Substitute Remi Garrett found Canfer in the box and his first-time shot found the target to edge back in front on 16 goals for the campaign.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

12:46 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Reading. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

09:58
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Northstander Terry Hunt knows things on the pitch appear better. And asks what on earth has happened to that lot up the A140?

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

06:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:56 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

Video Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

Yesterday, 18:55 Andy Warren
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Yesterday, 17:05 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

Reading 2-2 Ipswich Town: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

Yesterday, 16:57 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Yesterday, 12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears shoots through a crowd of bodies at Reading during the second half Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Yesterday, 10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

Yesterday, 09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Most read

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Remembrance services and events - 100 years after the First World War ended

Ipswich Remembrance Sunday service at the War Memorial,Christchurch Park in 2017. Picture:NIGE BROWN.

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24