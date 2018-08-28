Stowmarket get back to winning ways as Brantham beaten at Greens Meadow Mike Bacon

Josh Mayew of Stowmarket celebrates his goal against Brantham. Photos: DAWN MATTHEWS Archant

Stowmarket Town 2 Brantham 0

Second-half goals from Josh Mayhew and Ollie Canfer helped Stowmarket Town get back to winning ways in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a 2-0 victory against Brantham Athletic at Greens Meadow, writes Alex Moss

Rick Andrews’ men had enjoyed great success in cup competitions over the last month, but their league form had stuttered with one win in their last six outings in the Premier Division, seeing them drop from first to fifth in the table.

But the Old Gold and Blacks bounced back with a pleasing win over sixth-placed Brantham and now head into Tuesday’s Suffolk Premier Cup second-round tie with AFC Sudbury with just one defeat in their last eight games in all competitions.

A back and forth first half saw both sides create chances, with Brantham coming close to an early breakthrough when Stow midfielder Jack Baker made a fine headed clearance off the line in the sixth minute.

Goalmouth action at Greens Meadow on Saturday Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

At the other end, Anton Clarke saw a dangerous low cross turned over the crossbar by Brantham defender Jack Sibbons a minute later, before Luke Avenell, in the visiting goal, produced an excellent save to keep out Sam Nunn’s header from a corner.

The final five minutes of the half saw Canfer head wide from a Scott Chaplin cross and Callum Robinson then get down low to a Craig Hughes free kick, as both sides went in level at the break.

After the interval, Stow were let off when Robinson’s clearance fell straight to Andrew Wood, but the former Stow striker’s shot went straight back to the home goalkeeper, and the Old Gold and Blacks made them pay on 54 minutes.

Mayhew got to the ball first before Brantham goalkeeper Avenell and turned and fired through a tight angle into the far corner for his 15th goal of the season and put Stow in front.

Flying actionn from Stowmarket v Brantham

Clear chances on goal dried up after that, but there was still time for Stow to double their advantage in the second minute of added time. Substitute Remi Garrett found Canfer in the box and his first-time shot found the target to edge back in front on 16 goals for the campaign.