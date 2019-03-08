E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stowmarket Half-Marathon wins for Pollard and Wix

PUBLISHED: 14:22 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 30 September 2019

Neil Pollard, on his way to victory at the Stowmarket Half-Marathon. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALL

Neil Pollard, on his way to victory at the Stowmarket Half-Marathon. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALL

Neil Pollard and Emilie Wix took the individual titles at the annual Stowmarket Half-Marathon, which saw just over 200 runners complete a 13.1-mile rural route from Tomlinson Groundcare premises in Buxhall. The event was organised by Stowmarket Striders.

Emilie Wix is away and clear on her way to the ladies' title at the Stowmarket Half-Marathon. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALLEmilie Wix is away and clear on her way to the ladies' title at the Stowmarket Half-Marathon. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALL

An in-form Pollard, an over-40 veteran from Newmarket Joggers, tasted victory in 1hr 14mins 45ecs. He was more than two minutes clear of his closest rivals.

It has been a fine year for Pollard, building on his excellent showing at the London Marathon, where he clocked 2:44:41. He is targeting the York Marathon later this month.

Pollard's previous half-marathon results this season had been at Southend (1:17:07) and Cambridge (1:17:10), while he chalked up a runners-up spot at his local Newmarket 10K in Stetchworth in July.

Runners had to cope with breezy conditions at Stowmarket, although the rain had cleared completing an initial 2.5-mile loop before going out on a longer circuit out to Brettenham.

Samuel Burdett, left, and Ben Turley, run alongside each other during the Stowmarket Half-Marathon. Turley finished second and Burdett thrid. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALLSamuel Burdett, left, and Ben Turley, run alongside each other during the Stowmarket Half-Marathon. Turley finished second and Burdett thrid. Picture: STOWMARKET STRIDERS FACEBOOK/DEAN REDNALL

Defending champion Ben Turley, of Ipswich JAFFA, finished second on Sunday. He had posted 1:16:07 on his way to victory 12 months ago, and returned to clock 1:17:18, finishing 29 seconds ahead of third-placed Samuel Burdett.

It has been a year of PBs for Burdett, who was running on his home course. The Stowmarket Strider had set PBs at the Ipswich Twilight 5K (16:10), Framlingham Flyers Friday Five (27:51) and Ipswich Twilight 10K (35:04) earlier in the year, and easily dipped under his 1:18:19 landmark from the Colchester Half-Marathon in March.

Meanwhile, Emilie Wix, of Woodbridge Shufflers, won the ladies' title in a time of 1:33:36. Wix had also been in PB form this year, thanks to a 20:55 at the Ipswich Twilight 5K and a 35:43 over five miles at the Sudbury Fun Run.

Sarah Fitch, of Felixstowe Road Runners, was second in a PB of 1:37:17. Over-45 veteran Fitch, who was the inspiration behind establishing the Felixstowe parkrun in the spring of 2018, had run 1:39:51 at the previous weekend's Simplyhealth Great East Run in Ipswich.

Over-50 veteran Sandra Thorogood, of Sudbury Joggers, was third lady at Stowmarket in 1:38:37.

The event incorporated the Suffolk County Half-Marathon Championships. The course records set by Aaron Scott (1:09:17, 2016) and Odette Robson (1:20:54, 2015) were never in danger.

Leading results from Stowmarket Half-Marathon:

Top 30 men: 1 N Pollard (Newmarket Joggers) 1:14:46; 2 B Turley (Ipswich JAFFA) 1:17:18; 3 S Burdett (Stowmarket Striders) 1:17:47; 4 A Howlett (Framlingham Flyers) 1:18:30; 5 M Hayward (Newmarket) 1:18:50; 6 A Wade (JAFFA) 1:20:04; 7 J Wilkinson (Unattached) 1:21:38; 8 A Angus (Saint Edmund Pacers) 1:24:46; 9 O Watson (JAFFA) 1:25:07; 10 P Bulacz (Sudbury Joggers) 1:25:35.

11 B Jacobs (Felixstowe) 1:25:55; 12 G Jenvey (Un) 1:26:12; 13 C Thomas (Colchester Harriers) 1:26:19; 14 C Mower (Pacers) 1:27:51; 15 A Bell (Hadleigh Hares) 1:28:14; 16 C Seymour (Stowmarket) 1:28:16; 17 C Sugars (Felixstowe) 1:28:19; 18 S Brooke (Felixstowe) 1:28:52; 19 T Haslam (Fram/Flyers) 1:29:31; 20 S Hall (Fram/Flyers) 1:29:44.

21 T Bunch (Haverhill) 1:29:55; 22 C Davis (Un) 1:30:29; 23 S Buchan (Stowmarket) 1:30:33; 24 J Potter (STowmarket) 1:30:34; 25 A Fayle (Un) 1:30:57; 26 R Bleda (Un) 1:31:11; 27 R Mackenzie (Fram/Flyers) 1:31:32; 28 R Tuvey (Un) 1:31:33; 29 J Cattermole (JAFFA) 1:32:15; 20 M Greener (Pacers) 1:32:48.

Male veterans, over-40: 1 Pollard, 2 Jacobs. Over-45: 1 Howlett, 2 Bluacz. Over-50: 1 Seymour. Over-55: 1 Thomas. Over-60: 1 S Dunnett (Fram/Flyers) 1:37:34. Over-65: N Clarke (Newmarket) 1:39:46. Over-70: 1 F Moggan (Stowmarket) 1:51:53.

Top 15 ladies: 1 E Wix (Woodbridge Shufflers) 1:33:36; 2 S Fitch (Felixstowe RR) 1:37:17; 3 S Thorogood (Sudbury Joggers) 1:38:38; 4 K Gooding (Un) 1:41:07; 5 M Irving (Un) 1:42:42; 6 K Pinchen (Stowmarket) 1:45:40; 7 B Sarginson (Un) 1:46:44; 8 K Greener (Un) 1:47:42; 9 H Wing (Stowmarket) 1:48:10; 10 G Baxter (Un) 1:48:17; 11 S Frost (Pacers) 1:48:44; 12 V McTaggart (Un) 1:49:55; 13 J Stephenson (Stowmarket) 1:50:40; 14 J Maddams (Un) 1:51:17; 15 R Goodchild (Un) 1:51:34.

Female veterans, over-35: 1 Wix, 2 Maddams. Over-40: 1 Sarginson, 2 Greener. Over-45: 1 Fitch, 2 Baxter. Over-50: 1 Thorogood, 2 Wing. Over-55: 1 J Sheahan (Eastern Veteans) 1:52:53. Over-65: 1 M Wright (JAFFA) 2:19:48.

