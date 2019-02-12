Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Table-topping trip to Histon for Stow as boss Rick Andrews issues call

PUBLISHED: 13:44 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 01 March 2019

Goal Scorer Josh Mayhew celebrates with team mates and manager Rick Andrews after he scored the winner against Whitton last weekend. Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Goal Scorer Josh Mayhew celebrates with team mates and manager Rick Andrews after he scored the winner against Whitton last weekend. Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Rick Andrews says his Stowmarket Town side will need to learn how to break teams down more if they are to push on next season, writes Alex Moss.

Stow travel to table-toppers Histon tomorrow afternoon (3pm) and trail the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders by 11 points with 12 games to go.

At the 26-game mark, the Old Gold and Blacks are three points worse off and have scored seven less goals than at this stage last season, but have conceded six less goals.

Andrews is well aware that some teams this season have come with a game plan to frustrate his side, but he has challenged his players to find a way to nullify that approach.

“(Last Saturday) Whitton came with a game plan, like Brantham did, and we huffed and puffed,” Andrews said.

“We didn’t really make Lewis (Higgins, Whitton goalkeeper) work tremendously. He probably made three or four saves all game.

“That’s something we have to learn to deal with. We have to come up with a way of combating that in the new season and all the rest of it.”

It was a rare cameo from the bench for Stow’s now leading goalscorer Josh Mayhew against Whitton United last Saturday.

Mayhew, who scored 56 goals in his debut season at Greens Meadow in 2017-18, came off the bench to score the winner in a 1-0 win against the Greens, in front of another impressive crowd of 353 at Stow’s home.

“We’ve got a great squad,” Andrews said. “Josh does what he does. It’s his second headed goal probably ever in his time at the club!

“He’s Johnny on the spot and we’re in a fortunate position to bring players on like that to try and win the game.”

Back-to-back home wins for the Old Gold and Blacks have helped Andrews’ men advance to the semi-finals of the Suffolk Premier Cup and move up to fourth in the Premier Division table.

Stow, who trail third-placed Godmanchester Rovers by two points, and second-placed Woodbridge Town by five points, visit relegation-threatened Ely City (17th) on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Picturesque Horseheath looks set for exciting point-to-point meeting

Thetalkinghorse and Tom McClorey winners of the Mens Open race at the last Horseheath meeting on February 16. Photo: Graham Bishop Photography.

‘We are prepared to exploit all the weak points we have found’ – Reading boss Gomes on facing Ipswich Town

Reading manager Jose Manuel Gomes. Photo: PA

Table-topping trip to Histon for Stow as boss Rick Andrews issues call

Goal Scorer Josh Mayhew celebrates with team mates and manager Rick Andrews after he scored the winner against Whitton last weekend. Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

£1.2m project to transform Victorian bridge into town’s gateway to The Broads

Investigations to improve the Normanston Railway Bridge in Lowestoft is under way. Pictured are Philip Broadbent-Yale and Michael Melnyczuk of Sustrans. Picture: Waveney District Council

University in show of solidarity against anti-semitism after row

Hundreds of people gathered to show solidarity at the University of Essex Picture: STEVE BRADING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists