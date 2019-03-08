Javelin superstar smashes record years after catastrophic injury

PICTURE: SPORTS BEAT/BUCS Archant

Suffolk javelin sensation Harry Hughes has underlined his status as one of Great Britain's rising stars, breaking a university games record on his comeback from serious injury.

The 21-year-old from Stowmarket, who led the GB U23 team at the European Throwing Cup earlier this year, broke the BUCS Outdoors record twice on his way to victory - winning with a throw of 78.63m.

Hughes, who is a sports science student at the University of Essex, was over the moon to have broken the championship record but has another target in his sight.

"The competition was really good," he said.

"It was a little bit inconsistent but I'm over the moon to break the championship record because that's what I came here to do so I'm really happy.

"The big aim is to break the 80m barrier. I was hoping to do it at this competition but unfortunately, I didn't quite time it right.

"The wind was quite beneficial today - we had a nice tail wind so can't blame the weather.

"My three goals are to throw over 80m, go to British Championships and the European U23s."

The victory for Hughes was all the more remarkable after he had to recover from a serious elbow injury he suffered two years ago.

"I won BUCS in 2017 so it feels really good.

"It was a long time out with quite a serious injury so it was nice to come back and come back and win a gold and get the record as well," Hughes added.

"It was quite a serious elbow injury, I had two screws put into the bone. I changed technique quite considerably because of that and spent a whole year retraining my whole body.

"I swapped coach as well, so spent a long time retraining around the injury and improving it."

The 2018-19 BUCS Outdoor Athletic Championships was hosted over the May Day Bank Holiday Weekend at Bedford Stadium.

