Stow now halfway towards an unbeaten season in the Thurlow Nunn Premier

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch celebrates netting the second goal during yesterday's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Stowmarket Town boss, Rick Andrews, insists that going unbeaten in the Thurlow Nunn Premier all season is not a top priority, but his side have now completed half the campaign with their unbeaten tag still in place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stow are well on course to win the title, and so secure promotion to Step Four (Isthmian League North), as well as making good progress in the FA Vase (through to the last 32).

And at the moment it is difficult to see any opposition beating them in a league fixture, between now and the end of April - they are currently 16 points clear of the chasing pack.

"The boys are halfway through the season and are unbeaten in the league," enthused Andrews. "At any level, that is no mean feat. So full credit to them.

"It's been done once before in this league (unbeaten throughout a season), by Chelmsford City Reserves back in the 1940s, although I don't know how many games were played that season.

"It's not something we are going for, but it's on the back-burner," added Andrews.

You may also want to watch:

Chelmsford City entered a Reserves team in the Eastern Counties League when the club was formed, in 1938, and won the title for three seasons in a row after World War II, between 1946 and 1949.

The Clarets went unbeaten during that first title season of 1946-47.

Andrews continued: "The number of clean-sheets we have had has also been impressive. We got in our blocks again (Saturday's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers), and our keeper (James Bradbrook) dealt with all the crosses.

"We've only conceded eight league goals all season, and four of them have been penalties!

"We are fortunate with the squad we have. Matt (Blake) couldn't play today - he's got a bit of a niggle, so we didn't risk him. But we were always going to use the whole squad this season. Christy Finch has come in and scored the second goal with a good header.

"We mustn't get carried away, but other teams have got to chase us. I think the closest anyone can get to us now (after playing their games in hand) is seven points.

"Nothing is defined yet, but we've had just one defeat in the FA Cup all season.

"This is a unique group. It's been well-documented that we have gone out and signed players, and with that brings mentality - I don't think we have had less than 16 players at training all season."