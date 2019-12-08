E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stow now halfway towards an unbeaten season in the Thurlow Nunn Premier

PUBLISHED: 10:54 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 08 December 2019

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch celebrates netting the second goal during yesterday's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch celebrates netting the second goal during yesterday's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Stowmarket Town boss, Rick Andrews, insists that going unbeaten in the Thurlow Nunn Premier all season is not a top priority, but his side have now completed half the campaign with their unbeaten tag still in place.

Stow are well on course to win the title, and so secure promotion to Step Four (Isthmian League North), as well as making good progress in the FA Vase (through to the last 32).

And at the moment it is difficult to see any opposition beating them in a league fixture, between now and the end of April - they are currently 16 points clear of the chasing pack.

"The boys are halfway through the season and are unbeaten in the league," enthused Andrews. "At any level, that is no mean feat. So full credit to them.

"It's been done once before in this league (unbeaten throughout a season), by Chelmsford City Reserves back in the 1940s, although I don't know how many games were played that season.

"It's not something we are going for, but it's on the back-burner," added Andrews.

You may also want to watch:

Chelmsford City entered a Reserves team in the Eastern Counties League when the club was formed, in 1938, and won the title for three seasons in a row after World War II, between 1946 and 1949.

The Clarets went unbeaten during that first title season of 1946-47.

Andrews continued: "The number of clean-sheets we have had has also been impressive. We got in our blocks again (Saturday's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers), and our keeper (James Bradbrook) dealt with all the crosses.

"We've only conceded eight league goals all season, and four of them have been penalties!

"We are fortunate with the squad we have. Matt (Blake) couldn't play today - he's got a bit of a niggle, so we didn't risk him. But we were always going to use the whole squad this season. Christy Finch has come in and scored the second goal with a good header.

"We mustn't get carried away, but other teams have got to chase us. I think the closest anyone can get to us now (after playing their games in hand) is seven points.

"Nothing is defined yet, but we've had just one defeat in the FA Cup all season.

"This is a unique group. It's been well-documented that we have gone out and signed players, and with that brings mentality - I don't think we have had less than 16 players at training all season."

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Most Read

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why ticket rules were so strict at Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran performed in front of thousands at Chantry Park this summer Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stow now halfway towards an unbeaten season in the Thurlow Nunn Premier

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch celebrates netting the second goal during yesterday's 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

‘I don’t think they’re gonna call me back and play me... I’d like to stay’ - Bialkowski on his Millwall loan

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski is currently on loan at Millwall. Picture: PA

Garden centre will open on Sunday after attempted burglary

Part of the Dobbies car park has been cordoned off Picture: ARCHANT

Sky’s the limit! Daring farmer builds own plane for mammoth 7,750-mile solo flight

Giles Abrey pictured flying 12,100ft over The Alps on his solo flight from the UK to Cape Town. Picture: GILES ABREY

Aldeburgh marks 120th anniversary of lifeboat tragedy

The 'Aldeburgh' boat which was caught in the storm Picture: RNLI/CARON HILL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists