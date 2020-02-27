It's official: Stowmarket Town are a match for Premier League champions elect Liverpool

Stowmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead against Whitton UNited last weekend, thanks to Seb Dunbar's goal. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD Archant

Stowmarket Town and Liverpool might not be in the same division, but they are going toe-to-toe with each other in terms of home comforts this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate a goal during their impressive 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD Stowmarket Town players celebrate a goal during their impressive 3-0 win at Stanway Rovers. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

In fact, both Premier League title winners elect Liverpool, the reigning Champions League champions, and Stowmarket, have the same proud unbeaten home league records this season, stretching to 14 matches.

A total of 28 clubs, from the top 10 tiers in the land, can still boast unbeaten home records going into the last two-and-a-bit months of the 2019-20 campaign.

League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth top the charts with 16 home games unbeaten (11 wins, five draws), followed by a trio of clubs on 15 unbeaten - Hornchurch, Jersey Bulls and Stockton Town.

Hornchurch play at step three level (seventh tier) in the Isthmian League Premier, while Jersey Bulls (Channel Islands) operate in the Combined Counties League Division One (10th tier) and Stockton Town play in the Northern League First Division, in the ninth tier.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker celebrate a win at Norwich City. The Anfield club are 14 matches unbeaten at home, the same as Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL CHESTTERTON/FOUCS IMAGES Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker celebrate a win at Norwich City. The Anfield club are 14 matches unbeaten at home, the same as Stowmarket Town. Picture: PAUL CHESTTERTON/FOUCS IMAGES

Jersey Bulls actually have a perfect record of 26 victories from 26 league games, home and away.

But then come three clubs on 14, including the mighty Liverpool and the equally mighty (at least in Eastern Counties circles) Stowmarket Town, together with the lesser-known Lower Breck, of the 10th tier North-West Counties League Division One North.

Like Lower Breck, Stowmarket Town have won 12 and drawn two of their 14 home games to date, while relentless Liverpool have won all 14 of their league fixtures at Anfield.

You may also want to watch:

Stow, who currently top the Thurlow Nunn Premier League by 12 points, are targeting an unbeaten season - that has only been achieved once before, by Chelmsford City Reserves (1946-47).

So it looks like Rick Andrews' men and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will continue to by vying with each other over the closing weeks of the season, for that unbeaten home record as well as the overall unbeaten league tag.

Liverpool may have already beaten the likes of Manchester City (3-1), Arsenal (3-1) and local rivals Everton (5-2) at home, but then Stow have hammered the likes of Kirkley & Pakefield (7-0), Woodbridge Town (7-0) and Ely City (7-1) at Greens Meadow.

Glancing through the remaining fixtures, it does looks as though Liverpool will remain unbeaten, at least at home - their next three home games are against struggling Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, before they end with Anfield fixtures against 10th-placed Burnley and top-four contenders Chelsea.

Over at Stow, few would bet against the Old Gold & Blacks remaining unbeaten, home and away, although they have some tough hurdles to surmount over the coming weeks.

There only two 'blemishes' at home have been 1-1 draws against Swaffham Town (in October) and Whitton United (last weekend), but second-placed Norwich United are due at Greens Meadow next Tuesday evening (March 3).

Furthermore Wroxham, who knocked Stow out of the FA Vase earlier this month, and an in-form Brantham Athletic (up to sixth) are still due to visit, as are Long Melford and relegation-threatened Gorleston.

If anything, then, Stow's remaining home fixtures are tougher than those of Liverpool!

Well, it's all relative.