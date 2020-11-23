Breaking

Andrews resigns as Stowmarket manager, while return of non-elite football gets the green light

Rick Andrews, who has resigned as the manager of Stowmarket Town. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Rick Andrews has this evening announced his resignation as manager of Stowmarket Town, which will come as a big surprise to all those interested and involved in the non-league scene in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove. Andrews has resigned as Stowmarket Town manager. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS Rick Andrews (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove. Andrews has resigned as Stowmarket Town manager. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Loyal servant Andrews, who had been at the helm at Greens Meadow for more than seven years, had brought considerable success to the club after many years of being stuck in the doldrums.

In fact, Stowmarket were on course to clinch promotion from the Thurlow Nunn Premier last season, and were runaway leaders until that 2019-20 campaign was declared null-and-void due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Old Gold and Blacks had continued this season where they left off last season and, even though they are down in 10th spot, they have kept their superb unbeaten league record in tact.

Stow set a new Thurlow Nunn (Eastern Counties) League record only last month, by stretching their unbeaten run to 38 league matches, so eclipsing the previous record held by Wisbech Town.

Stowmarket Town players, including goalscorer Josh Mayhew, celebrate with manager Rick Andrews during a victory over Whitton United. Andrews has resigned as manager. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Stowmarket Town players, including goalscorer Josh Mayhew, celebrate with manager Rick Andrews during a victory over Whitton United. Andrews has resigned as manager. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

When the season was suspended in early November, Stow had extended that run to 39 league matches unbeaten.

But when Stow resume their 2020-21 campaign, with a home match against Eynesbury Rovers in the FA Vase on Saturday, December 5, Andrews will no longer be in the home dug-out.

“It was a hard decision as my head is telling me it’s the right thing to do, while my heart is telling me I’m being silly for leaving now,” revealed Andrews.

“I’ve given seven-and-a-half years of my life to the club. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to achieve as a club during that time and, in my opinion, I’m leaving the club in a better place to when I arrived.

“Walking around the club on match-days and seeing the improvements we’ve made and the support we get from the fans makes me more proud than anything else.

“I don’t intend to be a stranger. I hope to get to some games when time allows, but all good things come to an end.

“I want to thank the club, the chairman, every single player that has played for me, all of our sponsors who have backed us, and all of the supporters for their support,” added Andrews.

You may also want to watch:

An announcement on the club’s new management structure for the first team ‘will follow in due course,’

Andrews was first appointed manager in March, 2013, going on to be in charge of an impressive 336 games and masterminding the club’s first-ever promotion to Step Five, thanks to lifting the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title in 2017. This was the club’s first league crown for 66 years.

Meanwhile, The government has announced that non-elite non-league football can be resumed, in front of crowds, when the lockdown2 comes to an end on December 2.

Prime minister Boris Johnson also revealed this afternoon (Monday) that spectators will be allowed back at all outdoor sporting events, in areas up to Tier 2 in the tiered system that will replaces the national lockdown.

That means restricted numbers of fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch Premier League, EFL League and National League clubs (Steps 1 and 2 of non-league), in tiers one and two, with a 50% capacity or maximum 4,000 fans in area tier one (whichever is lowest) and a 50% capacity or up to 2,000 fans in tier two.

‘Non-elite’ and grassroots leagues up and down the country had already made separate announcements with regards their plans of when to resume football, when the go-ahead was given by the government to proceed.

Here is a recap:

Southern League: planned start of Saturday, December 12

Isthmian League: planned start of Saturday, December 19

Thurlow Nunn League: planned start of Saturday, December 5

Suffolk & Ipswich League: planned start of Saturday, December 5

FA Vase ties: Saturday, December 5

FA Trophy ties: Tuesday, December 8