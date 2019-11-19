E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Stowmarket snap up former Town star Bowditch

PUBLISHED: 21:40 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:40 19 November 2019

Dean Bowditch puts pen to paper to sign up for Stowmarket Town until the end of the season. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN TWITTER

Dean Bowditch puts pen to paper to sign up for Stowmarket Town until the end of the season. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN TWITTER

Stowmarket Town, the runaway leaders of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, have announced a big new signing in Dean Bowditch.

Stowmarket Town's new signing, Dean Bowditch, right, with assistant manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN TWITTERStowmarket Town's new signing, Dean Bowditch, right, with assistant manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: STOWMARKET TOWN TWITTER

The Suffolk club, who are 15 points clear at the top, ahead of nearest rivals Wroxham, have recruited front-runner Bowditch on a deal until the end of the season - a major coup.

Former Ipswich Town star Bowditch, who made 72 league appearances for Town between 2002 and 2009, could make his Stow debut at home to Mildenhall Town this Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who also played for Yeovil, MK Dons (227 first-team games) and Northampton during a distinguished professional career, was released by the Cobblers last summer.

Bowditch made his Town debut as a 16-year-old in an East Anglian derby, as a 71st minute substitute in a 2-0 victory at Norwich City in March, 2003. He made 419 league games during his professional career.

