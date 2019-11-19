Stowmarket snap up former Town star Bowditch
PUBLISHED: 21:40 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:40 19 November 2019
Archant
Stowmarket Town, the runaway leaders of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, have announced a big new signing in Dean Bowditch.
The Suffolk club, who are 15 points clear at the top, ahead of nearest rivals Wroxham, have recruited front-runner Bowditch on a deal until the end of the season - a major coup.
You may also want to watch:
Former Ipswich Town star Bowditch, who made 72 league appearances for Town between 2002 and 2009, could make his Stow debut at home to Mildenhall Town this Saturday.
The 33-year-old, who also played for Yeovil, MK Dons (227 first-team games) and Northampton during a distinguished professional career, was released by the Cobblers last summer.
Bowditch made his Town debut as a 16-year-old in an East Anglian derby, as a 71st minute substitute in a 2-0 victory at Norwich City in March, 2003. He made 419 league games during his professional career.