E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'I'm feeling good at the minute' - Stow striker Finch ahead of big Vase tie

PUBLISHED: 13:35 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 07 February 2020

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch, in goal-celebration mode, will be looking to help Stowmarket Town reach the quarter-finals of the FA Vase. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch, in goal-celebration mode, will be looking to help Stowmarket Town reach the quarter-finals of the FA Vase. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Archant

Christy Finch says he would put a win for Stowmarket Town this weekend ahead of achieving any personal milestones.

Stow travel to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Wroxham in the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase tomorrow afternoon (3pm), in what will be the club's first-ever appearance in the fifth round of the national competition.

Finch heads to Trafford Park in a rich vein of form, with a brace in last weekend's 3-0 win against Godmanchester Rovers taking the striker on to 19 goals for the season.

The double against Goddy also improved his recent run of goalscoring form to eight goals in four games, but he insists it is the team's fortunes which come ahead of any possible accolades for himself.

"I'm feeling good at the minute," Finch said. "Obviously it's all about the team though.

"For me goals are good, for a striker it''s good confidence for me, but as long as the team wins that's all that matters.

You may also want to watch:

"Goals definitely give you confidence. I'm on a good run and hopefully it continues on Saturday.

"We've got some huge games coming up. We have to focus on Saturday, before we look at any other game.

"It's a long season and you have to take each game as it comes. The win is the main thing for me and the club, but to get my 20th goal on Saturday would be nice."

Finch was one of several players to switch Step 3 Leiston for the Old Gold and Blacks in the summer, and with Rick Andrews' men still challenging on four fronts, he is enjoying his first season at Greens Meadow.

"I've loved it since I've been here," continued Finch.

"Obviously last year at Leiston I didn't enjoy it so much.

"I kind of, not didn't want to give up football, but at times you think why bother? Now I'm getting to Saturdays and looking forward to playing.

"There's been times when I've been on the bench and been frustrated, but at the end of the day when I get a chance I've got to take it. Thankfully recently I've done that," added Finch.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge set to close for 15 HOURS on Sunday

The Orwell Bridge is planned to close this weekend as Met Office puts yellow weather warning in place for Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Public urged to stay away from cliffs ‘vulnerable to erosion’

Pakefield Beach, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

East Anglian farmers offered crash course on navigating pitfalls of succession

From left, Ian Pigott, chairman, and speakers Edward Venmore, Brian Thompson, Gary Markham and Elizabeth Bagger discussing succession issues at the Sentry Farming Conference Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Top-level Whitehall meeting over major energy projects for Suffolk

Councils are in favour of windfarms and other energy projects but deeply concerned over the cumulative impact of the schemes Picture: JASON HAWKES

Yamaha MT01 motorbike stolen from street

A purple Yamaha MT01 motorbike was stolen from Beresford Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Goggle Images
Drive 24