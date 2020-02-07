'I'm feeling good at the minute' - Stow striker Finch ahead of big Vase tie

Stowmarket Town striker Christy Finch, in goal-celebration mode, will be looking to help Stowmarket Town reach the quarter-finals of the FA Vase. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD Archant

Christy Finch says he would put a win for Stowmarket Town this weekend ahead of achieving any personal milestones.

Stow travel to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Wroxham in the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase tomorrow afternoon (3pm), in what will be the club's first-ever appearance in the fifth round of the national competition.

Finch heads to Trafford Park in a rich vein of form, with a brace in last weekend's 3-0 win against Godmanchester Rovers taking the striker on to 19 goals for the season.

The double against Goddy also improved his recent run of goalscoring form to eight goals in four games, but he insists it is the team's fortunes which come ahead of any possible accolades for himself.

"I'm feeling good at the minute," Finch said. "Obviously it's all about the team though.

"For me goals are good, for a striker it''s good confidence for me, but as long as the team wins that's all that matters.

"Goals definitely give you confidence. I'm on a good run and hopefully it continues on Saturday.

"We've got some huge games coming up. We have to focus on Saturday, before we look at any other game.

"It's a long season and you have to take each game as it comes. The win is the main thing for me and the club, but to get my 20th goal on Saturday would be nice."

Finch was one of several players to switch Step 3 Leiston for the Old Gold and Blacks in the summer, and with Rick Andrews' men still challenging on four fronts, he is enjoying his first season at Greens Meadow.

"I've loved it since I've been here," continued Finch.

"Obviously last year at Leiston I didn't enjoy it so much.

"I kind of, not didn't want to give up football, but at times you think why bother? Now I'm getting to Saturdays and looking forward to playing.

"There's been times when I've been on the bench and been frustrated, but at the end of the day when I get a chance I've got to take it. Thankfully recently I've done that," added Finch.