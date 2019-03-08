Poll

Striker Keane released by Hull City - so should Town try to sign him?

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City - leaving Ipswich Town free to negotiate, should they wish to bring the hitman to Portman Road in the summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 appearances for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER Will Keane scored three goals in 12 appearances for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Keane will officially depart the Tigers when his contract expires on June 30, having spent the last half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Town, where he scored three goals in 12 games.

His displays were largely impressive but, as as been the case throughout his career, he battled injury problems too, culminating in a hamstring issue in Town's penultimate game of the season at Sheffield United.

MORE: Town not ruling out Keane move

Keane, 26, is understood to have interest in a full-time switch to Suffolk, but any move would be complicated by that chequered injury history.

He missed nine games after suffering an initial injury at Wigan, before his season was ended early after aggravating the problem at the Blades.

Despite that, the Blues haven't closed the oor on potentially bringing Keane in this off-season.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Town keen on signing Washington

Will Keane injured his hamstring in Town's penultimate game against Sheffield United. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Will Keane injured his hamstring in Town's penultimate game against Sheffield United. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

"Will's done really well since he came from Hull in the January window," Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill said.

"He's been unfortunate with the injuries he's had and I think he maybe tried maybe come back a little too quick. That was for the right reasons though because he wanted to make a contribution to the football club.

"He's someone we love here. He did really well here for a short period of time.

MORE: Town in strong position in Norwood chase

"It's a situation we're going to have to look at and there will also be his aspirations to consider as well.

"But he's a player who did well for us."

Town will make signing strikers a priority this off-season, and have already been strongly linked with Tranmere's James Norwood and Conor Washington, who is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United.