Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Poll

Striker Keane released by Hull City - so should Town try to sign him?

PUBLISHED: 12:02 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 19 May 2019

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City - leaving Ipswich Town free to negotiate, should they wish to bring the hitman to Portman Road in the summer.

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 appearances for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLERWill Keane scored three goals in 12 appearances for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Keane will officially depart the Tigers when his contract expires on June 30, having spent the last half of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Town, where he scored three goals in 12 games.

His displays were largely impressive but, as as been the case throughout his career, he battled injury problems too, culminating in a hamstring issue in Town's penultimate game of the season at Sheffield United.

MORE: Town not ruling out Keane move

Keane, 26, is understood to have interest in a full-time switch to Suffolk, but any move would be complicated by that chequered injury history.

He missed nine games after suffering an initial injury at Wigan, before his season was ended early after aggravating the problem at the Blades.

Despite that, the Blues haven't closed the oor on potentially bringing Keane in this off-season.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Town keen on signing Washington

Will Keane injured his hamstring in Town's penultimate game against Sheffield United. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDWill Keane injured his hamstring in Town's penultimate game against Sheffield United. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

"Will's done really well since he came from Hull in the January window," Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill said.

"He's been unfortunate with the injuries he's had and I think he maybe tried maybe come back a little too quick. That was for the right reasons though because he wanted to make a contribution to the football club.

"He's someone we love here. He did really well here for a short period of time.

MORE: Town in strong position in Norwood chase

"It's a situation we're going to have to look at and there will also be his aspirations to consider as well.

"But he's a player who did well for us."

Town will make signing strikers a priority this off-season, and have already been strongly linked with Tranmere's James Norwood and Conor Washington, who is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town in advanced talks with giant Czech keeper Holy

Ipswich Town are close to signing goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

International football star supports over 180 teams at huge Suffolk FA tournament

Maisie and Tyler from Whitton FC Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Striker Keane released by Hull City – so should Town try to sign him?

Striker Will Keane has been released by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia charity train raises £21,000 for children’s hospices

The Greater Anglia EACH special during its stop at Ely. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Suffolk’s new chief constable on changing face of policing – and the TV show you should watch

Suffolk's new Chief Constable Steve Jupp. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists