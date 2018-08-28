Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Windy conditions fail to deter parkrunners at Great Cornard parkrun

PUBLISHED: 14:04 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 10 February 2019

The start of the Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK

The start of the Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we spotlight yesterday’s windswept Great Cornard parkrun

A field of 147 completed the 263rd Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOKA field of 147 completed the 263rd Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Windy conditions were a common factor at parkruns throughout the region on Saturday, and the Great Cornard parkrun was no exception.

A field of 147 turned up at Great Cornard Sports Centre to take part in the 263rd event, over the normal fast 5K course.

Dee St Ledger and Sharon Breward have been two of the stalwarts since the Great Cornard parkrun began, back in 2014, and the duo celebrated finishing their 50th parkruns on Saturday.

At the head of the field, Sudbury Joggers’ Kieran Hayles was first home in 18mins 29secs, at his 206th parkrun, some way off his personal best of 16:48.

A colourful sight as four female runners enjoy taking part in Saturday's weekly 5K at Great Cornard Sports Centre. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOKA colourful sight as four female runners enjoy taking part in Saturday's weekly 5K at Great Cornard Sports Centre. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Darren Judd (19:36) was second and Ben Troughton, of Tri Sudbury, finished third (20:05). Sudbury Joggers’ Richard Smith was fourth (20:16), while fifth-laced Darren Barfield, also of Sudbury Joggers, ran his 200th parkrun and 140th at Gt Cornard.

Catriona Ward Sell was the first female (20:38). Colchester Harriers’ Eleanor Mayne was second (21:50).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Norwich City 3-0 Ipswich Town: Blues well-beaten in fiery derby as Lambert sees red

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez (right) gave the Canaries the lead. Picture: PA

Two Romanian nationals are not allowed to enter Suffolk after being charged with begging offences

Police charge two men for begging offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man slashed in the face with belt in bathroom brawl

The incident happened at Bentley's of Clacton, formally known as The Ocean Hotel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Hernandez’s early goal and a Pukki double beat Ipswich in fiery derby

Alan Judge with a first half shot at Norwich Picture Pagepix

Passenger rescued after three car crash leaves them trapped

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists