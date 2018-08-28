Windy conditions fail to deter parkrunners at Great Cornard parkrun

The start of the Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK Archant

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we spotlight yesterday’s windswept Great Cornard parkrun

A field of 147 completed the 263rd Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK A field of 147 completed the 263rd Great Cornard parkrun on Saturday. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Windy conditions were a common factor at parkruns throughout the region on Saturday, and the Great Cornard parkrun was no exception.

A field of 147 turned up at Great Cornard Sports Centre to take part in the 263rd event, over the normal fast 5K course.

Dee St Ledger and Sharon Breward have been two of the stalwarts since the Great Cornard parkrun began, back in 2014, and the duo celebrated finishing their 50th parkruns on Saturday.

At the head of the field, Sudbury Joggers’ Kieran Hayles was first home in 18mins 29secs, at his 206th parkrun, some way off his personal best of 16:48.

A colourful sight as four female runners enjoy taking part in Saturday's weekly 5K at Great Cornard Sports Centre. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK A colourful sight as four female runners enjoy taking part in Saturday's weekly 5K at Great Cornard Sports Centre. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK

Darren Judd (19:36) was second and Ben Troughton, of Tri Sudbury, finished third (20:05). Sudbury Joggers’ Richard Smith was fourth (20:16), while fifth-laced Darren Barfield, also of Sudbury Joggers, ran his 200th parkrun and 140th at Gt Cornard.

Catriona Ward Sell was the first female (20:38). Colchester Harriers’ Eleanor Mayne was second (21:50).