Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 0-0 draw at Oxford United

Oli Hawkins has perhaps the best chance for Ipswich but his free header went into the arms of the keeper at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town have now claimed just 10 points from nine league games following last night’s goalless draw at Oxford United. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts on the action.

Andre Dozzell slides into a challenge which earned him a yellow card late in the second half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Andre Dozzell slides into a challenge which earned him a yellow card late in the second half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

NO THREAT

Oxford United have kept five clean sheets in 30 league games this calendar year. Three of them have been against Ipswich Town.

Karl Robinson’s men went into last night’s match with the second leakiest defence in the division. They’d gone 18 league games without a shut out.

Ipswich never laid a glove on them.

Armando Dobra is fouled at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra is fouled at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Aaron Drinan pressed high and hard, but looked horribly isolated. Armando Dobra played with similar energy, but got kicked out of the game. Keanan Bennetts was direct but wasteful.

Jack Lankester and Jon Nolan couldn’t stamp any authority on the game in midfield. Veteran full-backs Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward just aren’t joining the attack in the way they were earlier in the campaign.

Town’s first and only shot on target – a tame header from Oli Hawkins that went straight to the keeper – didn’t arrive until the 90th minute.

Ipswich keeper David Cornell comes off his line to block during the second half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich keeper David Cornell comes off his line to block during the second half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Nolan slammed an angled shot over the bar in the 75th minute. Moments later, Andre Dozzell’s drifting corner was pushed onto the bar by the keeper.

In the first half, Bennetts blazed over from range, home keeper Jack Stevens was quick off his line to clear ahead of Drinan, while Chambers had a shot charged down.

That was literally it in terms of Town chances.

This was another game where the Blues looked like they could play all day and not score.

Luke Chambers tries to get a header on goal during the first half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers tries to get a header on goal during the first half at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

It’s now 270 minutes without a goal. It’s six goals scored in nine league games. And two of them have been own goals.

CHANCES CONCEDED

This was a game between two of the division’s most out of form sides.

Luke Woolfenden sticks close at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Woolfenden sticks close at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

It was cagey. It was short on quality. Penalty box action was very much at a premium.

Oxford are a lot like Ipswich. They kept the ball for long spells, but ultimately ran into dead ends or ended up with lofted hopeful balls forwards.

They still had chances though.

Aaron Drinan loses outl at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Aaron Drinan loses outl at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

A poorly marked Elliott Moore planted a header wide at a corner. David Cornell was forced into a flying save after Marcus McGuane was allowed to drift inside. James Henry nodded against the post after a cross was not dealt with.

After the break, an Olamide Shodipo shot was deflected wide, a James Henry shot was beaten around the post, while McGuane and Jordan Obita both saw fierce efforts blocked.

If anyone deserved to win this, it was the hosts.

Keanan Bennetts has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Keanan Bennetts has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

YOUNG TEAM

Seven of Town’s starting XI were aged between 19 and 22.

The front three – Dobra, Drinan and Bennetts – had just nine league starts between them ahead of kick-off.

Mark McGuiness and Jack Lankester are equally green when it comes to senior minutes.

Alan Judge is crowded out at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Alan Judge is crowded out at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

The injury list is ridiculous. As a reminder, here it is in full: Kane Vincent-Young, James Wilson, Toto Nsiala, Teddy Bishop, Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Emyr Huws, Gwion Edwards, Freddie Sears, James Norwood and Tristan Nydam.

Brett McGavin also missed out on this one through illness. Nolan was rushed back to action just 10 days on from suffering a groin injury.

Under such trying circumstances, you could, if you were being kind, argue this was a positive point gained at last season’s play-off finalists. The thing is, the current concerns run a lot deeper.

Luke Chambers has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers has a shot blocked at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

DEATH BY STATS

Since October 19, Ipswich have claimed just 10 points from nine league games.

Only four teams have a worse record over the same spell of games. Three of them - Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury and Wigan - have changed managers recently.

Jon Nolan has a second half shot go just over the crossbar at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Jon Nolan has a second half shot go just over the crossbar at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

Since October 19 last year, Ipswich have lost more league games (17) than they’ve won (14).

Is Paul Lambert feeling the pressure? Read his post-match press conference and make your own mind up.

DOZZELL SUSPENDED

Paul Lambert on the touchline at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Paul Lambert on the touchline at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd

And now Andre Dozzell is sidelined again.

The midfielder, whose positive passing from deep is so crucial to the way Town play, had only just returned from his three-game ban for that controversial red card at Sunderland.

Now he’s suspended again, for Saturday’s trip to Plymouth, after picking up his fifth league booking of the campaign.

There can be no complaints over his late yellow card either. It was a late tackle.

Paul Lambert talks to Lee O'Neill and Marcus Evans before kick-off at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd Paul Lambert talks to Lee O'Neill and Marcus Evans before kick-off at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Ltd