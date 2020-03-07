Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 home loss to Coventry City

Skipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands after just failing to connect with the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have slipped to 10th in the League One table following this afternoon's 1-0 home loss to Coventry City. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kyle McFadzean was booked for this challenge on Freddie Sears. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kyle McFadzean was booked for this challenge on Freddie Sears. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

GOALS WIN GAMES

This was, no doubt, a much better performance than Tuesday night's 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood. Mind you, that's not saying much.

Yes, Town showed more character, effort and bravery on the ball. The bar had been set pretty low with regards those three things in midweek though.

It was, ultimately, back to the same old story. After going behind after 16 minutes, they didn't have enough quality to break down organised opposition. Goals win games and Town just don't score enough. That's now seven blanks in 12 matches.

Teddy Bishop leaps over Marko Marosi as he gathers. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teddy Bishop leaps over Marko Marosi as he gathers. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coventry, now 18 games unbeaten across all competitions, were ruthless when it mattered. Nolan turned into trouble down the flank and within two passes the visitors had the ball in the back of the net. Liam Walsh's through ball was inch-perfect. Matt Godden's fluid touch, turn and finish was class. That allowed the table-toppers to go into game management mode.

MORE: 'I'm really proud with how we played' - Lambert on Town's 1-0 home loss to Coventry

Ipswich could have crumbled. To be fair, they responded well. Nolan fluffed a golden headed chance, fearful that he was about to be clattered by the keeper as the ball bounced, while a Freddie Sears shot inside the box lacked conviction.

After the restart they got on the front foot. With Will Norris in goal, there were fewer aimless balls forwards to a depleted front line lacking physical presence. Town kept trying to play out the back. For all the pretty little triangles on the halfway line though, attacking moves lack a cutting edge. Town just don't seem to be able to up the tempo when they reach the final third. It's all too predictable.

Armando Dobra fails to seriously trouble Coventry City keeper Marko Marosi, as he challenges for the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Armando Dobra fails to seriously trouble Coventry City keeper Marko Marosi, as he challenges for the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Godden stabbed a teasing Fankaty Dabo cross over in the 50th minute. Had that gone in, it would have been game over. It didn't and Town continued to flatter to deceive.

Sears' through ball was just too strong for Bishop. Sam McCallum got a vital touch on a deep cross as Luke Chambers steamed in at the back post. A low Alan Judge cross was hacked away at the near post. And that's all she wrote.

The Blues ended this game with just two shots on target. You sense they could have played for hours more and not scored.

Freddie Sears goes to ground after being pulled over by Kyle McFadzean (right), who picked up a yellow card for the challenge. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Freddie Sears goes to ground after being pulled over by Kyle McFadzean (right), who picked up a yellow card for the challenge. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MAKE YOUR OWN LUCK

Officials aren't the reason why Ipswich Town find themselves in the position they are, but you'd have to say that decisions definitely haven't evened themselves out for Paul Lambert's men this season

The Blues looked to have a good penalty shout waved away early on when Nolan cut back across the heels of Kyle McFadzean in the box. *Perhaps* he was guilty of dramatising the fall. *Maybe* scoring first would have changed the course of this match. Town *possibly* should have been awarded a foul in the build-up to the goal too. *Maybe* there was a high foot in the box when Chambers was denied.

*If* just one or two key men had been available - Will Keane now joining the growing injured and suspended list - things *could* have been different.

Town fans appeal after Jon Nolan looked to be brought down in the penalty area, but the referee waved play on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town fans appeal after Jon Nolan looked to be brought down in the penalty area, but the referee waved play on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Note the emphasis on the ifs, buts and maybes. You make your own luck in this game. The table doesn't lie.

STICK WITH THIS SYSTEM

It was another six changes from Lambert. Another change in formation too.

Will Norris gathers the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris gathers the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues have looked so much better with a 4-3-3 than a 3-5-2 in recent games. If that is Paul Lambert's formation of choice - and by all accounts it is - then he has to stick with it now.

Nolan went missing against Fleetwood. Today, he was far more involved but just fell short at the key moments. A goalscoring midfielder has to be high on the summer wish list.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Coventry City

A talismanic, physically capable, all-round striker could make all the difference too. We hoped James Norwood would be that man. It's been hard to fully judge his debut season at this level given the injuries he's carried.

Jon Nolan is robbed of the ball, with the visitors going on to score the only goal of the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jon Nolan is robbed of the ball, with the visitors going on to score the only goal of the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Sears all have qualities, but none are really suited to the lone striker role.

WORTHY OF NOTE

Gwion Edwards looked a weak link out of position at right-back earlier this season, but he was Town's man-of-the-match in that role today.

Freddie Sears looks to have his legs taken from underneath him by this first half challenge by Kyle McFadzean. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Freddie Sears looks to have his legs taken from underneath him by this first half challenge by Kyle McFadzean. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Welshman had a superb second half, making important interventions at one end and providing an attacking spark going the other way. It was a timely performance from him given his contract is up this summer.

Cole Skuse, back in the side having recovered sufficiently from the gashed shin he suffered at Blackpool, also played well. There was the usual tidying up in front of the back four, plus some more positive forward balls.

MORE: Ipswich Town 0-1 Coventry City: Lambert's Blues show spirit but can't avoid defeat at home to League One leaders

Andre Dozzell showed flashes of his ability with some slick no-look reverse passes. He would really benefit from a proper run of starts now.

Skipper Luke Chambers dives for the ball but can't get his head to it as it's cleared by Dominic Hyam. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Skipper Luke Chambers dives for the ball but can't get his head to it as it's cleared by Dominic Hyam. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It's probably worth taking more of a look at youngsters Tyreece Simpson and Armando Dobra too. Planning for next season starts now.

CROWD'S REACTION

There was a brief burst of boos at the final whistle, but also some applause too. There were no audible chants aimed at Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans, not the levels of Tuesday night anyway. There was no banner displayed in protest at the owner on this occasion either.

Gwion Edwards wins a free kick after being pulled down by Sam McCallum. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Gwion Edwards wins a free kick after being pulled down by Sam McCallum. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It's caused debate on social media as to whether too much acceptance about the club's decline has crept in. Ipswich Town, with a decent budget and squad depth for this level, are staring down the barrel of mid-table finish in the third-tier.

Forget the play-offs, Town are looking over their shoulders now. The four teams immediately above them all have four games in hand. Gillingham and Burton could both leapfrog the Blues if they win their games in hand.

Add Sheeran (centre) at the Coventry game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Add Sheeran (centre) at the Coventry game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cole Skuse wins this battle with Jamie Allen, to get his head to the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cole Skuse wins this battle with Jamie Allen, to get his head to the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jon Nolan keeps his eyes on an aerial ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jon Nolan keeps his eyes on an aerial ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Matthew Godden celebrates scoring to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Matthew Godden celebrates scoring to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com