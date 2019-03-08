Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 4-1 home win against Tranmere

Jon Nolan celebrates his goal in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town remain top of the League One table following this afternoon's 4-1 home win against Tranmere Rovers. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

WIZARD WING-BACKS

Not one, but two Ipswich Town goal-of-the-season contenders today.

Luke Garbutt whipped a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner to break the deadlock in the 35th minute. Set-piece goals don't come much better than that.

Kane Vincent-Young's fabulous solo effort - which put the game to bed with 20 minutes to go - was equally as breathtaking.

Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt celebrates his goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

He controlled Tomas Holy's long kick wide on the right and then set off inside, beating several men with pace and trickery before firing across the keeper with his weaker left foot.

Those goals book-ended alert rebound finishes from Kayden Jackson and Jon Nolan as Town scored four goals at Portman Road for the first time since December 2017.

Two goals from wing-backs, one from a midfielder and one from a striker. The Blues now pose a threat from all over the pitch - something we've not been able to say for a long time.

All eyes on the ball for a Town corner in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com All eyes on the ball for a Town corner in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

RECORD CHASE OVER

Town toiled in the first half. They couldn't connect with the front three and looked vulnerable to Tranmere's direct counter-attack game. In truth, they were rather fortunate to be level come the interval.

Garbutt's breathtaking strike was the home team's only real moment of quality in the opening 45 minutes. They soon found themselves pegged back thanks to a catalogue of errors.

First Luke Chambers mis-controlled a long ball over the top straight into the path of a Tranmere player. Town then allowed the ball to be worked all the way from left to right along the edge of the box. Finally, Jake Caprice's shot squirmed under Tomas Holy at the near post before scruffily finding the back of the net off of Stefan Payne.

Kane Vincent-Young scores Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kane Vincent-Young scores Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues had fallen just short in their pursuit of a club-record sixth successive league clean sheet. It was a shame it had to end that way.

Nevertheless, 538 minutes without the goal being breached (in the league) is not to be sniffed at.

TACTICAL TWEAKS

Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood and Luke Garbutt after restoring Town's lead with their second to take then 2-1 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood and Luke Garbutt after restoring Town's lead with their second to take then 2-1 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Why the second half improvement?

First of all, it certainly helped scoring within three minutes of the restart. Garbutt had no right to take aim at goal from this free-kick - a full 35-yards from goal - and so proved to be the case when slipping at the point of contact. Fortunately for him the low effort was poorly spilled by keeper Scott Davies (not his only butterfingers moment) and Jackson was quickest to the rebound.

Talking of Jackson, the way Town used him after the restart was much better. The Blues started to put balls into the channels for him to chase. His pace and movement started to drag defenders into areas they didn't want to go.

Then there was the tactical reshuffle. Lambert started with a 3-5-2 system, but changed it to 4-4-2 diamond towards the end of the first half. Cole Skuse started at the heart of a back three, but became far more effective when stepping forwards into midfield.

Luke Garbutt wheels away after giving Town a 1-0 lead against Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt wheels away after giving Town a 1-0 lead against Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

NO RETURN OF THE EX

All the talk in the build-up was about James Norwood, the man who fired Tranmere to successive promotions, facing his former employers for the first time.

He insisted there wold be no room for sentiment against his 'band of brothers' and that showed as he engaged in physical and verbal battles.

Kane Vincent-Young beats Kieron Morris to head the ball in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kane Vincent-Young beats Kieron Morris to head the ball in the first half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tranmere responded in kind. Often Norwood was double marked. Man-mountain defender Manny Monthe clattered through the back of him in the early exchanges. This was game on.

Ultimately, this was to be a day of frustration for the front man. In the latter stages he saw a header at a corner clawed over the bar and, not for the first time this season, an attempted one-on-one dink over the keeper kept out.

It was a similar sort of day for Alan Judge. The Irishman was finally given an opportunity to play in his preferred No.10 role, in behind a front two, but was left charging about rather than operating as a creative pivot.

When two big openings arrived just before the hour he fluffed his lines. First he failed to control a dangerous cross in space on the penalty spot, then moments later he fired straight at the keeper inside the box having done the hard part of dancing his way inside.

Tomas Holy rolls out the ball early in the Ipswich Town v Tranmere Rovers (Sky Bet League one) match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Tomas Holy rolls out the ball early in the Ipswich Town v Tranmere Rovers (Sky Bet League one) match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

ON WE GO

It's not quite the 'perfect 10', but W7 D3 is a remarkable start for a Town team that had developed a nasty losing habit on the way to relegation.

The Blues - whose players once again celebrated hand-in-hand in front of the fans at the final whistle - remain two points clear of Wycombe (with a game in hand) at the top of the League One table.

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the Tranmere match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert pictured ahead of the Tranmere match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

They are four points of third-place Fleetwood ahead of the long trip to Highbury next weekend.