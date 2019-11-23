Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 home draw with Blackpool

Town players celebrate after Gwion Edwards early goal.

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Blackpool in an entertaining top-six League One clash at Portman Road today. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Town manager Paul Lambert embraces Flynn Downes as he is substituted.

CONTENTIOUS MOMENTS

On reflection, a draw was probably a fair result.

Ipswich looked the more likely to win it in the latter stages of this entertaining topsy-turvy affair though. And they can point to three contentious officiating moments going against them.

Following a fast start by the hosts and Gwion Edwards' deserved opener, Blackpool equalised when countering quickly from an Ipswich corner. Cole Skuse committed a foul when going to ground in a congested halfway line collision, but then suffered a head injury as his opponent fell on top of him. If the referee had seen that he should stop the game immediately. Instead he played advantage and James Husband produced a fine cross for Joe Nuttall to score at the second attempt.

Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on.

The Tangerines took the lead through a controversial penalty. Should Luke Chambers have dived in with Sullay Kaikai heading away from goal? No. The danger was dissipating after Luke Woolfenden had calmly shown the attacker wide. Nevertheless, Kaikai appeared to make the most of minimal contact by stuttering to the floor.

Mind you, Blackpool will feel the penalty awarded against them was soft too. Nuttall only had eyes on the ball as it dropped high out of the sky with it catching his arm on the way down. Accidental? Ball to hand? 'Making an unnatural silhouette?' Who knows what the rules are on that these days.

Then the Blues had strong shouts for a goal in the 69th minute. Luke Woolfenden's header at a corner created a goalmouth scramble and the ball looked like it may well have crossed the line before Jay Spearing hacked clear. Without goalline technology in League One we'll never know if it did or not. Woolfenden was, if you remember, denied in similar circumstances at Accrington last month too.

Jay Spearing clears off the line.

SIGN HIM UP

Luke Garbutt was the pick of the Town players. He won a strong far post header to set up the opener, dispatched his penalty emphatically, produced several dangerous dead ball deliveries and got forward well from left-back.

Out of contract at parent club Everton next summer, Town might want to consider trying to strike a deal in January to avoid any kind of battle for his signature further down the line.

And a mention for a former Everton player too in Jon Nolan. The ex Toffees youngster really got a grip of the game in the second half and was the focal point of Town's fine finish, pulling the strings in midfield.

Will Norris keeps his eyes on the ball as Sullay Kaikai takes a first half free-kick.

JANOI'S RESURGENCE

Fair play to Janoi Donancien. His Ipswich career looked to be hanging by a thread not so long ago when, in the absence of Kane Vincent-Young, manager Paul Lambert selected winger Gwion Edwards at right-back.

Three cup games in a row - a pair of FA Cup clashes with Lincoln sandwiching an EFL Trophy match at Colchester - provided the Paul Hurst signing with an opportunity though. And he's taken it with both hands.

Earlier in the campaign, the 26-year-old had looked a bag of nerves at times. In recent weeks he's been calmness personified. In the midweek replay at Lincoln he was among the pick of Town's players. That was the case again today as he read danger, defended strongly and played with energy. He did superbly to dig out a cross for the opener too.

Lambert may not feel the need to rush back Vincent-Young from groin surgery quite so quickly now.

NO NORWOOD

It was a surprise not to see James Norwood in the Town squad.

Having limped off at MK Dons (Sept 17) and Fleetwood (Oct 5), he underwent surgery on troublesome groin problem before returning to action as a sub against Rotherham (Oct 23) and then scoring two at Southend (Oct 26). He had a brief cameo in the initial cup clash with Lincoln (Nov 9) and it was assumed, following a lengthy break, he would be good to go today.

Lambert says Norwood hasn't trained much and that his non-inclusion was just precautionary. Knowing what we do of Norwood, you'd imagine he would have ruled himself fit to play.

Perhaps him being one booking away from a suspension ahead of Tuesday's night's visit of table-topping Wycombe played its part in the decision.

Without him, Lambert decided to go with Kayden Jackson as the lone striker. Will Keane, still working his way back up to full fitness, stayed on the bench until the very last moments of the game.

Jackson toiled in that role at times as Town were relegated from the Championship, but he played it with real vim and vigour today. Always loitering on the last shoulder, his running in behind had Blackpool's back three constantly on their toes and facing their own goal.

At times he could have done with a bit more support from midfield and wide, but this wasn't the disaster many feared it would be ahead of kick-off.

BIGGER PICTURE

Do we chalk this up as another failure to win post international break? If you discount the midweek cup win at Lincoln then it's now 22 league games off the back of them.

More importantly, Wycombe and Peterborough both scored in stoppage-time to secure 1-0 wins against Doncaster and Burton respectively today.

It means the Chairboys have moved five points clear at the top of the League One table, with third-place Posh moving to within three points of the Blues.

Ipswich have, of course, got two games in hand on both. And they host Wycombe on Tuesday night.

With Rotherham, Oxford, Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers also picking up three points today, it's a reminder that there is still a lot of work to do for Town this season.