Stu says: Five observations following Town's 1-1 friendly draw at Notts County

A smiling Kayden Jackson after scoring for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with newly-relegated National League side Notts County in a friendly at Meadow Lane tonight. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

James Norwood scuffs a chance for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix James Norwood scuffs a chance for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

INJURY CURSE

Town's injury curse has struck again. And this one was bad.

Tristan Nydam was on the end of a firm but fair tackle by Dion Kelly-Evans in the 52nd minute. The immediate howl of pain told you he was in trouble.

Team-mates near to the incident were visibly shaken. A seven minute delay followed as he was carefully stretchered from the field. It was a dislocated ankle.

Danny Rowe tries to get to the byline at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Danny Rowe tries to get to the byline at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

He'll now join Toto Nsiala (hamstring), Jack Lankester (back), Teddy Bishop (knee) and Freddie Sears (knee) in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Jon Nolan (calf/Achilles), Alan Judge (wrist) and Gwion Edwards (groin) still haven't played a single minute of pre-season action.

RIGHT-BACK INCOMING?

Corrie Ndaba has a second half goal disallowed for offside for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Corrie Ndaba has a second half goal disallowed for offside for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert says he assessed his squad during the recent 10-day pre-season camp in Germany and made his mind up on who was up to the task ahead.

It might well be that right-back is still an area he wants to strengthen before the big kick-off given that neither Janoi Donacien or Josh Emmanuel were given much of a chance under his management last season.

Midway through the first half here, Sky Sports reported that the Blues are keen to sign 23-year-old Joshua Dacres-Cogley on loan from Birmingham City.

Within minutes, Emmanuel had got himself in a muddle at the back with the loose ball rifled into the bottom corner by veteran striker Nathan Tyson.

The ambulance arrives at Meadow Lane to take Tristan Nydam to hospital Picture Pagepix The ambulance arrives at Meadow Lane to take Tristan Nydam to hospital Picture Pagepix

Emmanuel was hooked at the break, with Skuse moving to right-back.

TWO TRIALISTS

Town's two first choice centre-backs - Luke Chambers (suspended) and Nsiala (hamstring) - are out for the season opener at Burton. Nsiala is set to be out until September.

Armando Dobra hustling and chasing for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Armando Dobra hustling and chasing for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Lambert is reluctant to pair young homegrown duo Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba just yet, so that's left him taking a look at couple of centre-backs on trial.

Jon Guthrie played the first half here. The 26-year-old has played more than 100 games in League One for Crewe and Walsall and now finds himself a free agent following the Saddlers' recent relegation to the fourth-tier.

It was an assured display. He read danger and provided some left-footed balance.

James Wilson replaced him at the break, the former Lincoln City man getting another chance to impress following his 45 minutes against Colchester.

Matt Byard goes to the aid of the injured Tristan Nydam at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Matt Byard goes to the aid of the injured Tristan Nydam at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

It was a fuss-free display from him which included a vital clearing header at the death.

90 FOR EMYR

Nathan Tyson picks his spot to put Notts County in front at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Nathan Tyson picks his spot to put Notts County in front at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Emyr Huws made his fourth successive appearance of pre-season. This time he got a full 90 minutes under his belt.

That's a major milestone for someone who has not played a competitive senior game since December 2017.

He admitted to an understandable amount of ring-rust over in Germany. Slowly but surely we've seen the sharpness return.

Him and Cole Skuse provided a reminder of their complimentary qualities sitting in front of the back four during the first half.

Ipswich trialist Jon Guthrie battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Ipswich trialist Jon Guthrie battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Andre Dozzell - currently locked in contract negotiations with the club amidst interest from Norwich City and others - then replaced Skuse in the middle of the park after the break and he too had some bright moments on the ball.

KAYDEN'S CASE

In the 5-0 win at Colchester, Town looked at their most potent during the half hour in which James Norwood and Kayden Jackson partnered each other in a 4-4-2 system.

Idris El Mizouni battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix Idris El Mizouni battles at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

We didn't get another look at that here though until the final 10 minutes, Lambert keeping Norwood wrapped in cotton wool until the latter stages.

Jackson ran the line tirelessly throughout, constantly sprinting into channels. The problem was that it often left no-one in the box to attack low crosses.

The former Accrington man has certainly done his chances no harm in pre-season so far though. He finally got his reward in the 66th minute when producing a low, angled finish in the box.

He was then denied a second when keeper Ross Fitzsimons stayed big to make a one-on-one stop.

Luke Garbutt takes evasive action at Notts County Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt takes evasive action at Notts County Picture Pagepix

Norwood later stabbed home from close-range, after Ndaba had nodded a Dozzell deep free-kick delivery back across goal, but the offside flag was up.

Everton loanee Luke Garbutt had the odd forward burst down the left, but most of Town's attacks came down the right.

Youngsters Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni - playing wide right and in the No.10 slot respectively - not only look technically gifted and comfortable on the ball, but they also got stuck in too. Both will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jack Lankester and make the first team breakthrough this term.

Injuries have certainly left the door ajar.

THE TEAM

The five players who were given 90 minutes at Colchester on Friday night - Tomas Holy, Luke Chambers, Janoi Donacien, Myles Kenlock and Flynn Downes - were all unused at Meadow Lane.

TOWN (4-2-3-1): Bialkowski; Emmanuel (Dozzell 46), Woolfenden (Wilson 46), Guthrie (Ndaba 46), Nydam (Clements 59); Skuse, Huws; Dobra, El Mizouni (Norwood 79), Garbutt (Rowe 71); Jackson.