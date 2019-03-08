Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Peterborough

Ipswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town remain unbeaten in League One following today's 2-2 draw at Peterborough. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts on the game.

James Norwood fails to convert a second half penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood fails to convert a second half penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

SCENES/LIMBS

Town's unbeaten start to life in League One remains in tact… just.

Luke Chambers expert glancing header at a corner salvaged a 2-2 draw deep into stoppage-time at London Road.

How fitting that it was the skipper to rescue a point a week on from him having cost the team two in the 1-1 home draw with Sunderland.

Kayden Jackson takes on Frankie Kent and wins a penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Kayden Jackson takes on Frankie Kent and wins a penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

He had toed Marcus Maddison's through ball into the path of Mo Eisa when Peterborough went 2-1 up in the 62nd minute here too, though blame can't really be attached to him for that one. Others should have been mopping up.

The late leveller sent 4,000 travelling fans up that end of the pitch into delirium. There won't be many clubs up and down the land with that sort of following this weekend.

For long periods they made this feel like a home game for the Blues. Those fans deserved that late moment even if, perhaps, Town didn't following a fairly flat second half display.

James Norwood holds his head after failing to convert a second half penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood holds his head after failing to convert a second half penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

NORWOOD'S MIXED DAY

James Norwood opened his Blues account in the fourth minute.

The front man hustled under a high ball along with Posh centre-backs Mark Beevers and Frankie Kent. Keeper Christy Pym came to pluck the ball out the air above them all but misjudged his jump and ended up spilling. Norwood accepted the gift.

Ipswich fans celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich fans celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

His cult hero status among supporters grew as a social media goal gif showing him pouring two cans of beer down his throat was revealed. His actual onfield celebration consisted of him puffing his chest out in front of the home support.

Imagine the scenes had he tucked away a 66th minute spot-kick in front of that aforementioned packed away end. Unfortunately he fluffed his lines, a powderpuff penalty, awarded after Frankie Kent had clipped Kayden Jackson's heels in the box, was dropped upon by Pym.

That would have made it 2-2, Peterborough having turned the game on its head through Ivan Toney's header (29) and Eisa's close-range finish (62).

Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Posh, bouyed by the let off, got back on top and seemed to be on course for victory as Town ran out of ideas.

INEXPERIENCE AND NERVES

Paul Lambert and Cole Skuse have both spoken about how young centre-back Luke Woolfenden is incredibly laid-back. Perhaps too much so.

Luke Chambers is congratulated scoring a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers is congratulated scoring a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Was it a foul when he bumped into the back of Ivan Toney as the striker headed away from goal on the byline in the 21st minute? Probably not. But, a bit like Josh Emmanuel at Luton in midweek, he gave the referee a decision to make when there was no imminent danger.

Marcus Maddison delivered the free-kick and Toney, after a clever little nudge on Donacien at the right moment, was able to head in.

Donacien had to be tighter and stronger. He'd had Lambert barking at him for not stopping a cross moments earlier after Toney headed straight at Tomas Holy from close-range too. He looked a little edgy in possession at times.

James Norwood shoots on the turn to capitalise on the goalkeepers error at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood shoots on the turn to capitalise on the goalkeepers error at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

The right-back seemed a bundle of nerves and adrenaline just prior to kick-off, completing a series of sprints that went over and above the usual warm-up. His place is seriously under pressure now the Blues have completed the £500k signing of Kane Vincent-Young from Colchester, the 23-year-old watching from the stands today.

REDEMPTION SONG

It wasn't just Chambers who enjoyed a bit of redemption today.

Paul Lambert at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Paul Lambert at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tomas Holy knows he has fellow summer signing Will Norris breathing down his neck.

The giant Czech keeper got away with a mistake in the 1-0 win at Burton. He had some questionable moments in the draw against Sunderland too. His first half here wasn't great either.

There was one mad dash off his line he just about got away, a few wayward kicks and moment where, for a split second, it appeared as though he wasn't aware Maddison had taken a shot on goal from the halfway line.

Christy Pym flaps at the ball leading to Ipswich taking the lead at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd Christy Pym flaps at the ball leading to Ipswich taking the lead at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Thankfully, the second half was a different story. Holy made a fine save with his legs from Maddison and palmed away a decent Mo Eisa effort.

He was in the box, causing confusion, when Chambers headed in. And there was still time for Holy to tip a cross over the bar too.

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

An unbeaten start following games against Burton, Sunderland and Peterborough is not to be sniffed at. Especially given the injuries Town have.

There's is much to work on. There is plenty to be pleased about too.

What is the style of play? It's hard to know. It's all-action 4-4-2 at the moment. Lots of energy, but all a little rushed at times. Having tried to play through the thirds on their way to relegation, Lambert's men are going far more direct. That needs to be refined.

James Norwood celebrates scoring at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood celebrates scoring at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Cole Skuse had another excellent game. Him and Flynn Downes are striking up a decent central partnership.

Kayden Jackson and Norwood have the makings of a complementary strike duo too. Jackson's pace causes problems. It was that which forced Frankie Kent into clipping the front man's heels in the box for the penalty.

All in all, it's not a bad start. Three of the division's better sides faced, still unbeaten. It will require a lot more to convince everybody a corner has been fully turned though.

Games against AFC Wimbledon (home), Bolton (away) and Shrewsbury (home) now present an opportunity to do just that.