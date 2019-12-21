Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth

Ellis Harrison and Luke Woolfenden battle for the ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town have slipped out of the automatic promotion spots in League One following this afternoon's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

HARRISON GETS UNDER TOWN'S SKIN

Ellis Harrison, signed as a top League One player, was sold at a loss to a League One rivals following his one injury-affected relegation season at Town. Word has it, his confident persona played a big part in that decision.

Operating as the lone striker, he played like he had a point to prove against his former employers.

The tone was set when he charged down Luke Chambers at kick-off, blocked a clearance and then clattered into a tackle which earned him a booking. He battled, chased and seemed to get under the skin of his former team-mates.

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden leave the pitch after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden leave the pitch after the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It was his presence which led to Toto Nsiala getting booked early on (more on that in a minute) and Luke Chambers being shown a second yellow card for a desperate rugby tackle at the death.

NSIALA GETS THE HOOK

We should have come to expect the unexpected when it comes to Paul Lambert's team selections by now, but nevertheless it was still a surprise to see Nsiala start ahead of James Wilson in a back three.

Luke Chambers is shown the red card by referee Brett Huxtable after picking up a second yellow. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers is shown the red card by referee Brett Huxtable after picking up a second yellow. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

He was booked after seven minutes for grappling with Harrison as the pair chased a long ball over the top. Thereafter followed a couple of heart in mouth moments as he refused to temper his aggressive approach to defending.

When a foul was given against him for a firm slide tackle on Harrison (he probably got the ball), boss Paul Lambert immediately turned to assistant Stuart Taylor to discuss a potential substitution. Then, just after the half hour, Nsiala launched himself into another challenge which again saw him get ball and man (this time it went unpunished).

With the heavens opening and the pitch getting wet, Lambert felt it was too big a tightrope to walk. Nsiala got the hook in the 38th minute and was replaced by Alan Judge. That saw Cole Skuse drop into defence as Lambert persisted with a 3-5-2 that was looking vulnerable down the flanks.

Altogether, referee Brett Huxtable dished out 12 bookings to players and staff (eight to Ipswich), meaning the Blues will receive another FA fine. The man in black wasn't the reason Ipswich lost this match though.

James Norwood fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

LACKING IDEAS

That's now 10 goals in 12 for Ipswich. A shortage of identity and chances being created is a bigger concern.

Town got to half-time in this one without having producing a single shot - either on or off target. That's becoming a recurring theme.

Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Plymouth the the lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ronan Curtis (11) scores the only goal of the game as Plymouth the the lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

On several occasions in the first half they worked the ball nicely just behind the halfway line only to end up aimlessly sending balls over the top which drifted out of play.

The wing-backs were pinned back by overlapping full-backs. And with no natural No.10 on the field, there was little connect between midfield and attack.

Without being utterly dominant, Portsmouth had a lot more zip about them in the final third. Will Norris twice had to make smart stops before the break and then was twice called upon within minutes of the restart. Their breakthrough arrived in the 50th minute when Ronan Curtis cut inside and hit a powerful low shot that Norris got a strong hand to only to see the ball go in off the underside of the bar.

From there you never felt confident that Town would find a way back.

James Norwood fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood fires wide. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MISSING CHANCES

No matter how poorly you're playing, if it stays at 1-0 you've always got a chance.

Sadly, when the breaks did finally come for Ipswich, their supposedly talismanic front man fluffed his lines.

Toto Nsiala picks up an early yellow card. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Toto Nsiala picks up an early yellow card. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The big miss was in the 65th minute. After a long diagonal into the box was not dealt with by a backpedaling defender at the back post, James Norwood managed to side-foot the ball across the face of goal from inside the six-yard box.

Then, 10 minutes later, he took the ball on his chest in the box only to stab a shot into the side-netting as the keeper came rushing out. That, in fairness, was a harder chance.

Norwood's teasing low cross that just evaded Will Keane late on was the only real time that Ipswich really carved out an opening for themselves.

OUT THE TOP TWO

Three straight defeats in all competitions, eight without a win, just one victory in 11. The clean sheets have dried up, the goals have dried up... There's no way of dressing up this downturn in form sadly.

Optimists will have pointed out that Ipswich *possibly* deserved more from their league games against Blackpool, Wycombe, Coventry and Bristol Rovers. No-one could argue that today.

This defeat came against a Portsmouth side who suffered a 4-1 loss at Accrington Stanley last weekend. The frustrated Fratton Park crowd sounded like they could easily have turned in the early stages of this match, but Town couldn't capitalise.

Lambert's men have dropped out of the automatic promotion spots for the first time since August. Okay, so Peterborough are only ahead on goal difference (and there's a game in hand to come), but it's a psychological blow nonetheless.

Not so long ago there was a healthy gap to seventh. That's now closed to three points.

This week's Boxing Day visit of Gillingham suddenly seems quite pressurised ahead of away trips to Lincoln and Wycombe.