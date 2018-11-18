‘This is a chance to get closer to the group’ - Town assistant Taylor on international break

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes the international break has offered the perfect chance for the Blues squad to bond further following the arrival of Paul Lambert.

The new Ipswich boss’s first two games in charge have produced highly encouraging performances but only two points, following draws with Preston and Reading in games the Blues arguably should have won.

Taylor, who also worked under Lambert at Aston Villa, Wolves and Stoke, has been impressed with what he’s seen so far and is hopeful two uninterrupted weeks on the training ground can bring further progress.

“They’ve been superb, every single day,” Taylor said of the Ipswich players.

“They’ve been sponges and have been so receptive to everything put towards them, whether that’s been on the grass, in the classroom or in the gym. They’ve been receptive to every piece of information we have put towards them.

“I’m sure that with the type of players they are they will continue that way and keep putting things on board before putting it into action in games.

“There are a couple of lads away on international duty which means we won’t get to spend that time with them, but this is a chance to get closer to the group and help that relationship become a little bit stronger.

“You’re getting more ideas across because you have that time to go and work with them.

“In the two weeks we have been here there has been loads of work given to the players and a lot of ideas out there they have taken on. But what’s so satisfying is to see those ideas come through on the pitch in the games.

“That’s pleasing because it gives you the confidence they are taking things on board and are able to do it.”

Despite Lambert’s good start, Ipswich remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table. Taylor insists all negatively is being left at the door, though.

“We’re not looking at the table at all and all we’re looking at is games and performances,” he said. “That’s the truth.

“Once you start getting into a way of playing and have games under your belt, then before you know it you’re in a position in the league where the club should be at.

“It’s a case of getting to the level where we want to be but there’s no negativity about the club whatsoever and the gaffer won’t have it that way. As staff we won’t have it that way, so we need to keep it as positive a place to be and remain focussed on getting three points.”

The Blues are back in action this Friday night when they host West Brom at Portman Road.