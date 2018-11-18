Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘This is a chance to get closer to the group’ - Town assistant Taylor on international break

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 November 2018

Stuart Taylor Matt Gil watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stuart Taylor Matt Gil watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes the international break has offered the perfect chance for the Blues squad to bond further following the arrival of Paul Lambert.

Stuart Taylor has been impressed with what he's seen from Ipswich Town's players so far. Picture PagepixStuart Taylor has been impressed with what he's seen from Ipswich Town's players so far. Picture Pagepix

The new Ipswich boss’s first two games in charge have produced highly encouraging performances but only two points, following draws with Preston and Reading in games the Blues arguably should have won.

Taylor, who also worked under Lambert at Aston Villa, Wolves and Stoke, has been impressed with what he’s seen so far and is hopeful two uninterrupted weeks on the training ground can bring further progress.

“They’ve been superb, every single day,” Taylor said of the Ipswich players.

MORE: New Ipswich coach Gill on his Norwich past, playing under Lambert and Town’s young stars

Paul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor prepare to bring substitute Danny Rowe into the game. Photo: Steve WallerPaul Lambert and his assistant Stuart Taylor prepare to bring substitute Danny Rowe into the game. Photo: Steve Waller

“They’ve been sponges and have been so receptive to everything put towards them, whether that’s been on the grass, in the classroom or in the gym. They’ve been receptive to every piece of information we have put towards them.

“I’m sure that with the type of players they are they will continue that way and keep putting things on board before putting it into action in games.

“There are a couple of lads away on international duty which means we won’t get to spend that time with them, but this is a chance to get closer to the group and help that relationship become a little bit stronger.

“You’re getting more ideas across because you have that time to go and work with them.

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PAStuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

MORE: Fuller Flavour: So proud to be a Town fan as almost 1,000 tickets are donated for West Brom game

“In the two weeks we have been here there has been loads of work given to the players and a lot of ideas out there they have taken on. But what’s so satisfying is to see those ideas come through on the pitch in the games.

“That’s pleasing because it gives you the confidence they are taking things on board and are able to do it.”

Despite Lambert’s good start, Ipswich remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table. Taylor insists all negatively is being left at the door, though.

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry watched the game at Millwall. Picture PagepixMatt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry watched the game at Millwall. Picture Pagepix

“We’re not looking at the table at all and all we’re looking at is games and performances,” he said. “That’s the truth.

MORE: ‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

“Once you start getting into a way of playing and have games under your belt, then before you know it you’re in a position in the league where the club should be at.

“It’s a case of getting to the level where we want to be but there’s no negativity about the club whatsoever and the gaffer won’t have it that way. As staff we won’t have it that way, so we need to keep it as positive a place to be and remain focussed on getting three points.”

The Blues are back in action this Friday night when they host West Brom at Portman Road.

Topic Tags:

‘This is a chance to get closer to the group’ - Town assistant Taylor on international break

19 minutes ago Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor Matt Gil watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes the international break has offered the perfect chance for the Blues squad to bond further following the arrival of Paul Lambert.

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Yesterday, 22:10 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell believes he is finally back up to speed following his year-long injury absence.

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Yesterday, 21:49 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

England Under 20s beat Germany 2-0 at Colchester this evening. ANDY WARREN was there to see how Trevoh Chalobah, Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes got on

Opinion Stu says: Five observations as Ipswich Town U23s put five goals past Crystal Palace

Yesterday, 16:35 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town U23s celebrate one of their five goals Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Under-23s beat their Crystal Palace counterparts 5-2 at Playford Road this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

New Ipswich coach Gill on his Norwich past, playing under Lambert and Town’s young stars

Yesterday, 15:43 Andy Warren
New first-team coach Matt Gill, pictured at training with Paul Lambert. Picture: Ross Halls

ANDY WARREN spoke to new Ipswich Town first-team coach Matt Gill about his time at Norwich and his start to life under Paul Lambert at Portman Road.

Lambert to watch Town trio in action for England U20s tonight

Yesterday, 07:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell could make his second appearance for England Under-20s at Colchester tonight. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town trio Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah could have the chance to impress the club’s new management when England’s Under-20s take on Germany in Colchester tonight (7pm ko).

Opinion Fuller Flavour: So proud to be a Town fan as almost 1,000 tickets are donated for West Brom game

Yesterday, 06:00
Great fans.... Ipswich Town fans Photo: STEVE WALLER

Fuller Flavour

Nostalgia On this day in Town’s history: Haynes scores twice as Town beat Norwich

Yesterday, 06:00 Ross Halls
In 2006, Town beat Norwich 3-1 at Portman Road

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we remember when Danny Haynes scored twice against Norwich as Town win the East Anglian derby

‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

Sunday, November 18, 2018 Stuart Watson
Danny Rowe is given instructions by Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Stuart Taylor ahead of coming on against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says winger Danny Rowe needs to get fitter if he is to feature more for the first team.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

Sunday, November 18, 2018 Ross Halls
Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

Double blow for one town as two of its major employers contemplate making redundancies during the festive period

Haverhill HID Corporation in Haverhill

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24