Video

'Lads go out on loan for a reason... they're certainly not forgotten about' - Ipswich loanees to return for a fresh start

Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien and Danny Rowe are all currently out on loan. Picture: PA/SWINDONADVERTISER Archant

Ipswich Town’s returning loanees will all be given a fresh start when they report for pre-season training this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor says Ipswich's loanees will be given a fresh start this summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor says Ipswich's loanees will be given a fresh start this summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden (Swindon), Danny Rowe, Jordan Roberts (both Lincoln), Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) and Aaron Drinan (Waterford) are all currently plying their trade away from Portman Road, with all five expected to return this summer.

Rowe has played a big role in Lincoln's League Two title win, Donacien has been a regular in Stanley's fight against relegation, Woolfenden has been a stand-out performer for Swindon and Drinan has netted five goals in nine starts for his League of Ireland side.

Ipswich assistant Stuart Taylor insisted the club's staff have kept a firm eye on how their players are performing away from Suffolk and will reassess their role in the Town squad this summer.

MORE: Injury updates on Huws, Adeyemi, Edwards, Kenlock and Harrison ahead of Town's visit to Sheffield United

“I spoke with Danny Rowe last week and Jordan Roberts a couple of weeks before that,” Taylor said.

“Danny's done great since he's been out there and Aaron's done well over in Ireland as well. There was a possibility of Aaron playing some European games but I think something's happened over there with Waterford.

“When lads go out on loan they go out on loan for a reason and they're certainly not forgotten about.

MORE: A first-team regular, some spectacular goals but a few frustrations - how Town's loanees are faring away from Ipswich

Danny Rowe has been a big part of the Lincoln side which won League Two this season. Picture: PA Danny Rowe has been a big part of the Lincoln side which won League Two this season. Picture: PA

“Even with Janoi as well we've been watching his games and they're all still our players, all part of what we want to do as a football club.

“We'll then reassess in the pre-season when they come back and it's a new start for everybody.

“There's no point having players on the bench here or not involved when they can go out and get games.”

_________________________________________________

Danny Rowe celebrates his goal at Bury. He's scored four for Lincoln this season. Picture: PA Danny Rowe celebrates his goal at Bury. He's scored four for Lincoln this season. Picture: PA

WHAT THEY SAID

Danny Rowe - Lincoln City

“This is a team and a manager that want to win all the time and I think that's important because as a player you need to win things,” he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire's Hope and Glory podcast.

“It was a good opportunity for me and I've come here and we've won the league, I'm delighted.

Jordan Roberts is on loan at Lincoln. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jordan Roberts is on loan at Lincoln. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“It's never a nice thing to see your club get relegated, especially as I'm close to a lot of the lads there.

“It was always going to be a challenge for the boys after the start they had. I thought when the manager [Paul Lambert] came in he turned it around, they were playing good football, it just didn't go for them.

“It's disappointing but obviously on a personal point when you go it's a selfish game and you've got to go and do well and thankfully I've come here I've done well and I've enjoyed my time here and we've won the league.

“From what I'm hearing I think Ipswich might want me back in the summer,” he added.

“Obviously, I love playing here, I get on well with all the boys and there's a great manager so obviously I would be open to coming back here depending on what football I'd be guaranteed elsewhere. For me I'd love to be back here, but we'll have to see what happens.”

Luke Woolfenden - Swindon Town

“To be honest I don't think it could have gone much better than it has,” he said.

Luke Woolfenden towers above Colchester's Mikael Mandron. Picture: DAVE EVANS Luke Woolfenden towers above Colchester's Mikael Mandron. Picture: DAVE EVANS

You may also want to watch:

“We've changed manager at Swindon this season, which was a new experience for me, and since the new gaffer has come in we've been a bit more consistent and we're in with a shout of the play-offs.

“He likes to play out from the back, which suits the way I play, but there are also some big boys playing up front in this division which I think I've been able to handle well as well.”

Janoi Donacien is on loan at Accrington Stanley. Picture: PA Janoi Donacien is on loan at Accrington Stanley. Picture: PA

Janoi Donacien - Accrington Stanley

“I truly hope that's what the case will be (that he returns to Ipswich) but, right now, I haven't spoken to the gaffer,” Donacien said.

“The club have more pressing things going on at the moment, like staying in the league – which I hope they do.

“I hope to have a conversation with the gaffer soon and see what his plans are for me.

Aaron Drinan has scored five goals for Waterford during his loan spell. Picture: ROSS HALLS Aaron Drinan has scored five goals for Waterford during his loan spell. Picture: ROSS HALLS

“I want to be playing at Ipswich. The club have signed me and I want to be playing there.

“I just want to play. If the gaffer wants me to play centre-back then I'll do that. If he wants me at right-back then I'll be there.

“I want to be back with the boys playing games for Ipswich.”

Aaron Drinan - Waterford

“When Mick (McCarthy) left I wasn't really much around the first team squad,” he told the Irish Sun.

“Even though I was still scoring over there it was a bit of a tough time. All that matters is first team experience rather than scoring for the 23s, so coming back for half a season here definitely benefits me more.

“It gives something for the gaffer to think about if I'm scoring over here because obviously they've got relegated. It will be good if I keep the run going.”