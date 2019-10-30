'He is getting stronger and quicker every day ' - Sears' return offers a real boost to Ipswich Town squad

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The Ipswich Town squad have been boosted by the sight of forward Freddie Sears back on the training pitch.

The former Colchester striker has been sidelined since suffered a knee ligament injury in February, but is now back on the training ground and making good progress towards a possible first-team return.

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes Sears' progress has provided a boost to the rest of the squad but insisted the 29-year-old is still a fair way away from being in contention for a first-team place.

"Having him back on the training field has given the lads a lift because they can see how far he's come; how close he is," Taylor said in an interview with the club website.

"He has responded really well. He is getting stronger and quicker every day; getting more confident as well which is really important.

"He's a great character; he's loved in the dressing-room. We are really happy with him but he's still a good bit away from featuring in the first-team."

Speaking at the start of October, manager Paul Lambert said of Sears: "It's seven months for Freddie, I think. He's doing great. Hopefully he'll be training in the not too distant future."

He added, talking about both Sears and fellow injury victim Teddy Bishop: "They'll definitely need some game time in the U23s, that's normal but the important thing is they're coming back fit."