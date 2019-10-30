'He is getting stronger and quicker every day ' - Sears' return offers a real boost to Ipswich Town squad
PUBLISHED: 12:19 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 19 November 2019
The Ipswich Town squad have been boosted by the sight of forward Freddie Sears back on the training pitch.
The former Colchester striker has been sidelined since suffered a knee ligament injury in February, but is now back on the training ground and making good progress towards a possible first-team return.
Assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes Sears' progress has provided a boost to the rest of the squad but insisted the 29-year-old is still a fair way away from being in contention for a first-team place.
"Having him back on the training field has given the lads a lift because they can see how far he's come; how close he is," Taylor said in an interview with the club website.
"He has responded really well. He is getting stronger and quicker every day; getting more confident as well which is really important.
"He's a great character; he's loved in the dressing-room. We are really happy with him but he's still a good bit away from featuring in the first-team."
Speaking at the start of October, manager Paul Lambert said of Sears: "It's seven months for Freddie, I think. He's doing great. Hopefully he'll be training in the not too distant future."
He added, talking about both Sears and fellow injury victim Teddy Bishop: "They'll definitely need some game time in the U23s, that's normal but the important thing is they're coming back fit."