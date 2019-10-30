E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'He is getting stronger and quicker every day ' - Sears' return offers a real boost to Ipswich Town squad

PUBLISHED: 12:19 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 19 November 2019

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER

Archant

The Ipswich Town squad have been boosted by the sight of forward Freddie Sears back on the training pitch.

The former Colchester striker has been sidelined since suffered a knee ligament injury in February, but is now back on the training ground and making good progress towards a possible first-team return.

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes Sears' progress has provided a boost to the rest of the squad but insisted the 29-year-old is still a fair way away from being in contention for a first-team place.

"Having him back on the training field has given the lads a lift because they can see how far he's come; how close he is," Taylor said in an interview with the club website.

You may also want to watch:

"He has responded really well. He is getting stronger and quicker every day; getting more confident as well which is really important.

MORE: Attempting the impossible... predicting an Ipswich Town starting XI as Blues head back to the scene of Lincoln crime

"He's a great character; he's loved in the dressing-room. We are really happy with him but he's still a good bit away from featuring in the first-team."

Speaking at the start of October, manager Paul Lambert said of Sears: "It's seven months for Freddie, I think. He's doing great. Hopefully he'll be training in the not too distant future."

He added, talking about both Sears and fellow injury victim Teddy Bishop: "They'll definitely need some game time in the U23s, that's normal but the important thing is they're coming back fit."

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New trains make debut on Suffolk route from Ipswich to Felixstowe

The new Stadler train at Felixstowe station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More than 30,000 crimes went unsolved in Suffolk last year

Det Chief Supt Eamonn Bridger has defended the figures Picture: ARCHANT

‘The system is broken’ - Four in five rape cases dropped before court

Suffolk Rape Crisis hopes to highlight its concerns about rape prosecutions during a march through Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

County council ask for heavenly help to tackle drug gangs

The Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester Picture: Chelmsford Diocese

French Bulldog breeder threatened with hammer by masked thugs

Four of the French Bulldog puppies were stolen from a breeder in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, in an incident where two masked men threatened the owner with a hammer Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists