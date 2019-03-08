Sturgess nets equaliser for Needham in home draw against Hitchin

The scene of Needham Market's home match against Hitchin Town, in the Southern League, as the sun begins to set. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Needham Market 1 Hitchin Town 1

Needham centre-half James Baker contests a high ball at the back post during Needham Market's clash with Hitchin Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Needham centre-half James Baker contests a high ball at the back post during Needham Market's clash with Hitchin Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Needham Market secured their first point of the season, in the Southern League Premier Central, thanks to a precise finish from Callum Sturgess on the stroke of half-time at Bloomfields tonight.

But manager Richard Wilkins will be disappointed that his side did not go on to take all three points, in their first home fixture, following the last gasp opening day defeat at Stratford Town.

The Marketmen shaded the second period, but in the end a sluggish start, and an early goal conceded, cost them dear.

Hitchin caught Needham cold, taking the lead inside two minutes and then looking the better team for much of the rest of the first half.

Callum Sturgess takes a tumble, after being denied by keeper Joshua Mollison. But Sturgess did score, just before half-time, to equalise for Needham. Picture: CARL MARSTON Callum Sturgess takes a tumble, after being denied by keeper Joshua Mollison. But Sturgess did score, just before half-time, to equalise for Needham. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The opening goal arrived after just one minute and 40 seconds. Charlie Hayford squared for an unmarked Harry Draper, who controlled before letting fly with a rasping shot from just outside the penalty area which swerved past keeper Marcus Garnham.

Needham struggled to get out of first gear, often being caught in possession and dwelling too long on the ball, and they could have conceded more goals before equalising in the 44th minute.

Draper headed narrowly wide from Jordan Norville-Williams' free-kick in the sixth minute, and Hitchin continued to threaten with Marcus Garnham making one smart save, and defender Keiran Morphew making one vital interception.

Sturgess did have a sight of goal at the other end, in the 21st minute, but he was denied by keeper Joshua Mollison, who dived at his feet to block.

However, out of the blue, Sturgess did equalise for the Marketmen in the 44th minute, just when it looked as though they would go into the interval trailing.

Craig Parker cut inside a defender and set up Sturgess, who found the far corner of the net with a precision low shot from a very tight angle. It was a slick finish from the left wing-back.

Garnham saved from Leo Donnellan early in the second half, but otherwise Needham forced the pace. Summer signing Joe Neal volleyed narrowly over from close-in on 63 minutes, while Keiran Morphew headed wide from Sturgess' late corner.

NEEDHAM: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, D Morphew, K Morphew, Baker, Marsden (sub L Ingram, 68), Heath, Neal, Parker (sub N Ingram, 90+1), Squire.

Attendance: 313