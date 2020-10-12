Opinion

This could be an unforgettable season for several of Suffolk’s non-league clubs

Bury Town players stage an unusual goal celebration following Cemal Ramadan's strike against Dereham Town in Saturday's 1-0 win . Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

This has already been an exciting start to the season for many of our Suffolk clubs, as football writer Carl Marston can testify from his frequent press box visits

Luke Ingram, running at the Banbury United defence. Ingram netted a late equaliser for the Marketmen in Saturday's 1-1 draw. Picture: TERRY HUNTER Luke Ingram, running at the Banbury United defence. Ingram netted a late equaliser for the Marketmen in Saturday's 1-1 draw. Picture: TERRY HUNTER

This could develop into a very successful 2020-21 season for several of our Suffolk non-league clubs, if the first few weeks are anything to go by.

It is still early days, of course, and we live in uncertain times with the current Covid-19 pandemic and the potential for more restrictions in the future, which could affect the local non-league scene going forward into the winter months.

However, the early signs are that the likes of Needham Market, Bury Town and Ipswich Wanderers could all be on course for big seasons in their respective divisions.

The Marketmen look like they mean business this campaign, unbeaten in five league matches to sit level on top of the tough Southern League Premier Central.

Needham Market's Joe Marsden, who set up the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Banbury United on Saturday. Picture: TERRY HUNTER Needham Market's Joe Marsden, who set up the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Banbury United on Saturday. Picture: TERRY HUNTER

Kevin Horlock’s men showed their resilience to secure a 1-1 draw at Banbury United on Saturday, courtesy of substitute Luke Ingram’s late equaliser.

Ipswich Wanderers, pictured celebrating their Suffolk Senior Cup final win last week, beat London Colney in the FA Vase on Saturday. They have been drawn away at Norwich CBS. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Ipswich Wanderers, pictured celebrating their Suffolk Senior Cup final win last week, beat London Colney in the FA Vase on Saturday. They have been drawn away at Norwich CBS. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The Needham squad is a pleasing mixture of youth and experience, with Academy products such as Jake Dye, Callum Page and Noah Collard blending in alongside such experienced heads as Gareth Heath, Marcus Garnham and Dan Morphew.

The sign of a good squad is often seen in the quality of the bench, and on Saturday Horlock had the luxury of bringing on attackers Ingram and Joe Marsden, who combined for the 83rd minute equaliser, while danger-man Adam Mills was also among the substitutes. Moreover, the Marketmen stretched their unbeaten league record even without skipper Keiran Morphew in the side. The centre-half was suspended for the trip to Banbury.

Meanwhile, fellow Suffolk side Bury Town look to have just as much potential for success at Step 4 in the Isthmian League North.

Ben Chenery’s men have won both their opening league games, and were leading 5-0 with seven minutes left in the abandoned game (because of fog) against Witham Town. A decision is yet to be made over whether that result will be allowed to stand.

Bury Town keeper Joe Rose punches the ball to safety during Bury Town's 1-0 home win over Dereham Town on Saturday. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Bury Town keeper Joe Rose punches the ball to safety during Bury Town's 1-0 home win over Dereham Town on Saturday. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The Blues have also been going great guns in the FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

They have a big goal-scoring threat in the partnership of Cemal Ramadan and Ollie Hughes, while Carlos Edwards has added a wise head to the middle of the park.

Jake Chambers-Shaw, in an attacking midfield role, and centre-half Taylor Hastings have also particularly caught the eye during the first few weeks of the campaign.

Furthermore, Bury have a number of long-term injured players waiting to return during the course of this season, including Ryan Jolland, Ollie Fenn, Ryan Stafford, Ryan Horne and Joe White.

Ipswich Wanderers also look poised to mount a promotion bid at Step 6, in the Thurlow Nunn League North this term.

Wanderers, who are still in the FA Vase, are unbeaten after six league matches with five wins, to be level on points with leaders Fakenham Town, so it could be an exciting season at Humber Doucy Lane.

Fellow Suffolk side Lakenheath should also be in the mix.

Norfolk clubs Wroxham and Norwich United have been making the early running in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, but the Suffolk presence is still strong in the top 10 with Hadleigh United, Walsham Le Willows and Brantham Athletic all impressing, with bigger guns Stowmarket Town and Mildenhall Town ready to mount strong challenges as the weeks go by.

- Meanwhile, Bury Town and Leiston host big FA Cup ties tomorrow evening, in a bid to reach the fourth qualifying round of the competition.

In-form Bury, who beat Cogenhoe United (1-0 away), Brightlingsea Regent (2-1 at home) and Waltham Abbey (4-1 at home) in the previous rounds, entertain Nuneaton Borough at Ram Meadow in front of what will be another all-ticket crowd, with a restricted capacity of 400 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Nuneaton are second from bottom in the Southern League Premier Central.

Leiston, meanwhile, who surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Hitchin in the Southern League Premier Central on Saturday, are at home to AFC Telford United (7.45pm).

The Blues had big wins over Halstead (5-0) and Biggleswade Town (5-1) in the early rounds, followed by a 2-1 win at Leighton Town.

There is an intriguing all-Essex clash with National League South side Braintree Town at home to near-neighbours Maldon & Tiptree, of the Isthmian League North.

- The draw for the first round proper of the FA Vase was made this lunchtime.

Ipswich Wanderers, who beat London Colney 1-0 on Saturday, are away at Norwich CBS, while there are also away ties for Mildenhall Town (at Whittlesey Athletic) and Haverhill Rovers (at Wellingborough Town).

Walsham Le Willows will enjoy home advantage against Hoddesdon Town. If Whitton United can overcome White Ensign this weekend, then they will be on the road away at Norwich United.

All these FA Vase ties are scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 31.