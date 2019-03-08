Sudbury take the lead but fall to defeat at Grays

AFC Sudbury's Callum Harrison gave them the lead in their 3-2 defeat at Grays. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

Bostik North Grays Athletic 3 AFC Sudbury 2 In the blustery gales on Saturday afternoon AFC Sudbury went down 3-2 at Grays Athletic.

The match started well for Sudbury when, after a swirling ball forward from Baris Altintop, the rapid Callum Harrison latched onto the ball and chipped the on-rushing keeper.

It was shortly after this that the Paul Walker show began. Top class saves were on the agenda for the Sudbury stopper and the only way he was getting beaten was by a top draw goal – cue Mitchel Hahn, his strike from at least 30 yards would have beaten two keepers.

After half-time wind played and even bigger part with neither team gaining control. A great strike from Ben Hunter was the closest Sudbury could get before, on 77 minutes, a defensive mix-up allowed Grays to take the lead.

They then went further ahead on 80 minutes when Michael Toner netted. A consolation goal came on 90 minutes when Phil Kelly latched onto a stray ball and clipped it past the home keeper.