Maycock at the double as Sudbury beat Witham

24 March, 2019 - 12:32
Tom Maycock celebrates one of his goals with his AFC Sudbury team- mates in their 3-1 win over Witham Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Tom Maycock celebrates one of his goals with his AFC Sudbury team- mates in their 3-1 win over Witham Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Bostik North

AFC Sudbury 3

Witham Town 1

The Kings Marsh Stadium was bathed in bright sunshine as the home side cruised to victory with consummate ease against the Essex outfit to consolidate sixth place, albeit distant from a play-off position.

Sudbury's Tom Maycock handles the ball in the penalty area against Witham. Picture: PAUL VOLLERSudbury's Tom Maycock handles the ball in the penalty area against Witham. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Witham struggling just above the relegation zone, but cushioned by eight points from Mildenhall Town, never looked capable of accomplishing a double over Mark Morsely’s side in front of 244 spectators.

Although Town took the lead with a first half penalty and briefly held sway in the opening exchanges after the break, Sudbury finally took control displaying a mature performance combining skill, self belief and, importantly, class, as they comfortably dominated the latter stages with possession football that is fast becoming a Morsley trait.

Millwall manager Neil Harris, sitting in the stand, was surely impressed with the Sudbury youngsters, as they made a strong start with Billy Holland heading narrowly over and Reece Harris firing just wide of an upright.

However, an early good chance fell to the visitors when Chinedu Vine released Siju Odelusi who from a slight angle tested Paul Walker in the home goal, but the keeper saved low down.

Sudbury began to ‘strut their stuff’ to good affect with Tom Maycock, Callum Harrison and Ben Hunter all going close.

Nevertheless, Witham opened the scoring on 28 minutes when a penalty was awarded following a handball offence by Tom Maycock and Vine swept home the spot kick giving Walker no chance.

Witham's Chinedu Vine (far right) sends Paul Walker the wrong way to open the scoring against AFC Sudbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLERWitham's Chinedu Vine (far right) sends Paul Walker the wrong way to open the scoring against AFC Sudbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Sudbury equalised two minutes later. It was a fine move down the left that saw Ross Crane fasten on to a ball played inside the full back and crossed into the box culminating with Reece Harris sweeping the ball home beyond former Sudbury keeper Luca Collins.

Four minutes later the home side were ahead following another decisive move. Liam Bennett released a measured ball down the right and the impressive Callum Harrison rounded a defender before pulling the ball back, picking out Tom Maycock who rifled home from close in.

Witham attacked after the break as Sudbury slipped into a temporary slumberous mode, but on the hour were back in dreamland when Maycock scored his second following fine play from Harrison.

