Breaking

Published: 11:35 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM October 21, 2021

Even manager AFC Sudbury boss Rick Andrews joins the celebrations for Lewis O'Malley's match-clinching goal against Dartford - Credit: Paul Voller

AFC Sudbury's FA Cup first round clash with Colchester United will be live on BBC-2.

The clash will kick-off on Friday, November 5, at 7.55pm and is one of a number of live FA Cup games televised that weekend.

Sudbury put out Dartford in the last round and will be at home against Colchester United.