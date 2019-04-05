Sunny

AFC Sudbury v Soham match preview. Plus listen to Sudbury’s Billy Holland on the Non-League Podcast

05 April, 2019 - 13:01
Paul Hayes, new deal at Sudbury. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON

Paul Hayes, new deal at Sudbury. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON

Archant

AFC Sudbury are in home action tomorrow afternoon when they welcome Soham Town Rangers to The MEL Group Stadium for a 3pm kick off, writes Darren Theobald.

Mark Morsley will be keen to get the defeat last weekend at Dereham Town removed from everyone’s thoughts and back to winning ways.

With the announcement of Paul Hayes agreeing to stay at the club for another season in both a player and coach role, plans are starting to take shape for next season’s attack on promotion.

The younger players in the team are accelerating themselves into the first team at a great rate of knots and rightly so.

The Academy side progressed into another final this week, this time of a national competition, the final to be played at Walsall FC.

Tom Maycock’s hat-trick in that match a testament of his fine form of late and with six academy players featuring last weekend for the first team it a great sign of things to come for this talented young Suffolk side.

Last time these two teams met back in December at Soham it was Sudbury who took the points with a 2-0 victory from two early goals.

Soham Town Rangers played a brave match last week only losing in the 89th-minute to champions-elect Bowers & Pitsea.

Soham sit in 17th in the league so will be looking for three points, while Sudbury in sixth place will be looking to continue to hold off the other Suffolk sides, Bury Town and Felixstowe & Walton to grab that small accolade with the pair only two points behind.

MORE NON-LEAGUE PODCASTS; Featuring Mark Morsley and Lee Norfolk

Team news for Sudbury remains mostly unchanged.

Joe Whight looks set to miss the rest of the season, Jordan Blackwell had a full 90 minutes for the Reserves whilst Billy Holland played 90 minutes last week and came through OK.

AFC Sudbury have another ‘Meet the Manager’ night next week, on Tuesday, at 6.30pm, this will be followed by AFC Sudbury A Team playing Lawford Lads Reserves with a 7.45pm KO.

