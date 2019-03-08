AFC Sudbury are downed by inform Dereham’s second-half show

Dereham 3 AFC Sudbury 0

Dereham Town produced a magnificent team performance in a 3-0 home win over AFC Sudbury that almost certainly ensures their Bostik North survival, writes Rene Kendal.

In a hectic opening both sides used the direct approach as they searched for an early lead.

In the 10th minute Sudbury won a free kick 25 yards out but Callum Harrison fired wide.

Dereham defender Lewis Johnson played out of the back to Adam Smith and his dangerous ball in to the visitors box eluded both Ryan Crisp and Joe Gatting. The visitors then launched a quick break with Billy Holland finding Liam Bennett on the right who delivered a deep cross that Thomas Dettmar headed off target.

As play remained open David Hinton made a strong run that took him into the box before he was stopped in his tracks as he looked to pull the trigger in the 22nd minute.

Defences continued to dominate before Adam Hipperson tested Sudbury keeper Paul Walker with a long range effort that he managed to grasp.

Sudbury launched a quick break from a Dereham corner with home keeper Elliot Pride having to race well outside his area to clear. In the 40th minute Logan combined with Crisp deep on the right and the later turned inside before firing over the top.

On half time visiting forward Reece Harris drilled a low drive into the side netting as the stalemate continued.

However Dereham soon made the breakthrough after the break. Hinton’s forward run was picked out by Shaun Wone’s excellent long ball and the home skipper sprinted into the box and lobbed the approaching keeper to give the Magpies a 50th minute lead.

Gatting then found space on the edge of the box but curled his effort wide.

Logan and Hipperson combined well to create another chance for Dereham but Hinton was soon forced to backtrack and produce a vital interception as Harris homed in on goal. Johnson and Logan twice linked well down the right as the home side continued to press.

They were rewarded in the 68th minute when Rhys Logan drilled home a fine left foot drive after his initial effort was blocked to extend the lead.

Dereham secured the points when Wones climbed well to power home a header from Logan’s corner on the right in the 86th minute. In added time home keeper Pride had to be alert to tip Holland’s curler over the bar.