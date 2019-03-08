Partly Cloudy

Suffolk athlete Wilkinson wins bronze medal at European U-23 Champs

PUBLISHED: 18:37 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:37 14 July 2019

Callum Wilkinson, who won a bronze medal in the 20K race walk at the European Under-23 Championships in Sweden. Picture: PA

Callum Wilkinson, who won a bronze medal in the 20K race walk at the European Under-23 Championships in Sweden. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Suffolk athlete Callum Wilkinson won a bronze medalin the men's 20K race walk at the European Under-23 Athletics Championships, held in Gavle, Sweden, earlier today.

An in-form Wilkinson, of Moulton near Newmarket, finished third in 1hr 22mins 13secs for the 20km distance.

Russia's Vasiliy Mizinov, the pre-race favourite, won in 1:21.29 with Turkey's Salih Korkmaz second in 1:21.32.

Wilkinson, who was the co-captain of the British squad, went through half-way at 10K in 40:53, and although content with a bronze medal, would have liked even better.

"The fact that I've got mixed feelings over a bronze medal shows how far I've come and the huge amount of work myself and my team have put in," said Wilkinson.

"I did it the hard way and it was a very tough race, but I've got my medal. I tried to stay with the Russian but I got a couple of cards so had to pull back and be more controlled. Yet I felt I was in better shape than that performance showed."

'I don't think I deserved it' - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut 'permanently'

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

'I will do everything in my power to stop the closure' - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

