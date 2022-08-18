Big weekend of FA Cup action as Suffolk clubs bid for progress

Sudbury reached the first round of the FA Cup last season - Credit: PA

The FA Cup returns with some interesting ties for Suffolk clubs as they battle for a place in the first qualifying round.

There is a much-anticipated clash at the MEL Group Stadium where two Isthmian League North rivals go head to head as AFC Sudbury take on Stowmarket.

Fellow Divisional rivals Felixstowe go to Dereham Town, who now ply their trade in the Northern Premier League (Midland Division).

Both Ipswich Wanderers and Brantham Athletic will be hoping to emulate their achievements of the previous round when they knocked out opponents from the level above. Wanderers host newly-promoted Gorleston while Brantham take on another Step Four outfit in Witham.

Newmarket face a tough task as they go to Bury Town while Mildenhall have home advantage as they play a Histon outfit who now operate at the same level as Phil Weavers' side albeit in the United Counties League.

Ben Chenery's Bury Town are in FA Cup action against Newmarket this weekend - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Whitton United take on a difficult assignment at higher league Biggleswade Town and Lowestoft, who have had a fine start to their campaign in the Isthmian League North Division, have home advantage against Mulbarton.

There are also games in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division. Leaders Harleston have won their first four league games and play host to Ely while second-placed Woodbridge go to Long Melford.

Hadleigh picked up their first three points of the season last weekend and make the journey to Kirkley and Pakefield who have lost their first two league games. Lakenheath entertain a Haverhill Rovers outfit who are also looking for their first points of the campaign.

Division One (North) has a full set of fixtures on Saturday. Framlingham lead the way after a Nicky Shopov hat-trick helped his side to a 6-1 mid-week win over Diss. The Castlemen face Downham at Badingham Road.

Shopov's former team Leiston Reserves have now moved into second after defeating Needham Market Under 23s with a Jake Spooner strike and they make the long trip to Whittlesey.

Cornard are another Suffolk side who are going well having won their opening two league games. The Ards journey to the coast to take on Yarmouth.

Debenham will be full of confidence after thrashing Holbeach 6-1 last time out and have another home game as they welcome FC Parson Drove.

Haverhill Borough host league newcomers Heacham while AFC Sudbury Reserves head North to take on Holbeach.