Keeper ‘devastated’ by horrific double leg-break injury

PUBLISHED: 12:28 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 13 September 2020

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

George Bugg, in action for his parent club Bury Town, picks the ball out of the back of his net against AFC Sudbury. Bugg suffered a horrific injury playing for Whitton this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Young keeper George Bugg was left “devastated” after suffering a horrific injury during Whitton United’s FA Cup preliminary round tie at Dereham Town yesterday.

The match was delayed for an hour, while Bugg, who is on the books of Bury Town and was only intending to play a few games for Whitton, was attended to on the pich by physios and eventually taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Bugg underwent surgery last night on a double-leg break, which will most likely keep him out of action for the whole season.

The match was only three minutes old when the unfortunate incident happened, at Dereham’s Aldiss Park.

The Norfolk hosts eventually won the tie 3-2, after the match was resumed at 4.15pm, to progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery. Picture: CARL MARSTONBury Town manager Ben Chenery. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bugg is a highly-rated under-23 keeper at Bury Town, as Blues manager Ben Chenery explained this morning, after news of yesterday’s terrible incident unfolded.

“George (Bugg) is devastated, understandably, because he was looking forward to enjoying a fine season,” explained Chenery.

“We originally arranged for him to play a couple of games for Whitton, who were short of a keeper, but he did very well so it was agreed to extend his period there.

“I believe he suffered the injury following a collision with one of his own players It’s a double leg-break and he underwent surgery at Norwich Hospital last night.

Whitton United manager Shane Coldron, who watched his young keeper George Bugg suffer a bad injury at Dereham on Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECHWhitton United manager Shane Coldron, who watched his young keeper George Bugg suffer a bad injury at Dereham on Saturday. Photo: PAUL LEECH

“It’s obviously not good, and he will be out of action for quite a while.

“It looks like he will be out for the season, at the very least, which is a big shame for George.

“But I’m confident that he will come back stronger,” added Chenery.

Meanwhile, Whitton United boss Shane Coldron explained: “George (Bugg) had done well in a couple of games for us, so even though our regular keeper was back from holiday, we asked him whether he wanted to play in the FA Cup.

“George said ‘yes,’ but I guess he wishes that he had said ‘no’ now!

“George is a nice lad and a very talented keeper, and we wish him all the best.

“He’s a brave lad as well, because he kept his spirits up while being attended to on the pitch for an hour, texting his girlfriend.

“The injury was just one of those things. One of their strikers just gave our defender a slight push, following a corner, and he collided with George, who had his leg planted in the ground. It was just afreak accident.

“It looked as though the match might have to be abandoned, but we didn’t want to have to come back again on a Monday evening, so it eventually restarted.

“George’s Dad (David) has sent us a nice message, and it’s just a shame because he had been doing well for us,” added Coldron.

Dereham Town have announced that they will be donating all the proceeds from the match-day raffle to Bugg.

“The club confirmed in a tweet: ‘Today’s money taken from our raffle will be sent to the @WhittonUnitedFC goalkeeper who picked up a horrific injury today.

“Personal health holds a far greater importance than a match of football. We wish him a speedy recovery and all the best for the future.

“Also a massive well done and thank you to the physios for both teams who looked after the keeper until the ambulance arrived.’

In response to Dereham’s donation to Bugg, Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division club Whitton tweeted: “This is more than class from today’s opposition Dereham Town.

‘Football is a community and despite 90 minutes as rivals we share a love of the game and stand together when it matters.’

