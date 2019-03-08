E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SIL preview: Old Newton look to close the gap as Westerfield look for their first points

PUBLISHED: 09:18 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 26 September 2019

Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division League preview

There is a reduced programme in the Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division this weekend, with a Suffolk & Ipswich League representative team playing their Peterborough and District counterparts at Hadleigh United FC, 3pm, on Saturday.

It's an FA Inter-League Cup clash, with champions Cranes, Henley and Claydon providing the majority of players in the squad.

Manager of the Rep side Iain Radnor said: "We are confident with the squad we have got which has a lot of quality with seasoned and proven players.

"However, we could have done with more support from some clubs and management teams within our league.

"But now the game is almost here we are looking forward to it. We know nothing about them, but that makes it exciting.

"Sometimes you can know too much about the opposition and take into account how they will play, rather than putting your own stamp on the game."

So, while CRANE SPORTS don't play, it gives a chance to OLD NEWTON to put pressure on Iain Radnor's side at the top of the table, although they face a tricky test away at CLAYDON.

Old Newton were victors in the Suffolk Senior Cup last weekend, after they beat Waveney.

It has been a good start to the season for the newly-promoted side, while Claydon played well in a narrow defeat at Ipswich Wanderers last Friday night, also in the Suffolk Senior Cup.

However, it hasn't been a great start in the league for Kenny Kennedy's side, who have yet to win one of their opening three league meetings.

HAUGHLEY UNITED are another side who have started the season brightly, with three wins from three matches so far.

They will look to make that five over BENHALL ST MARY, who are another team yet to taste league victory so far this campaign.

BILDESTON RANGERS did themselves proud in a narrow Senior Cup defeat to Ipswich Town U18s last weekend and will be confident they pick up at least a point, if not more, against EAST BERGHOLT UNITED.

Both CAPEL PLOUGH and BRAMFORD UNITED were dumped out of the Senior Cup last weekend to Thurlow Nunn One sides, Cornard and Leiston Reserves respectively.

They clash at Capel this weekend, both teams looking to push themselves up the table.

Bottom-placed WESTERFIELD UNITED are at home to COPLESTONIANS, the Swans the only Senior Division club not to have picked up a point this season, while LEISTON ST MARGARETS and TRIMLEY RED DEVILS clash at Leiston.

