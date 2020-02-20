SIL preview: Cranes big test... local derby at Leiston... Big clash at Bergholt

Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division preview for the weekend

There is a fascinating clash at Humber Doucy Lane this weekend as Coplestonians entertain Crane Sports, in the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division, writes Mike Bacon.

The visitors, reigning champs and long-time leaders of the division have so far seen all challenges - dropping just six points - three draws.

However, Cops could well provide Iain Radnor's side with his stiffest test so far.

The league table may have Cops down in sixth, but with games in hand that could easily turn into a top-three spot.

Add to that the fact they thrashed a decent Debenham LC side, from Thurlow One North, 1-5 in the Suffolk Senior Cup recently - and you can see a tight game is in prospect.

Henley, in second place, will be watching on closely. But they are another side who have a stiff test this weekend.

They travel to East Bergholt, who are enjoying a fine season and are up to fourth in the table.

Third-placed Haughley are away at Trimley Red Devils.

TRD have proved they can live with the best, their recent win at Henley tells it's own story and manager Craig Chidlow has been buoyed by many of his team's performances of late, even if the results haven't always been forthcoming.

However, Haughley are another side enjoying a fine season and will be favourites in this game.

Claydon travel to Capel, Kenny Kennedy's side having picked up nicely this season.

However Capel are on a good run of form themselves, having lost just once in their last six league games.

Old Newton, with games in hand, could still finish top three this season. They travel to Bildeston who have won their last three, admittedly against the bottom three teams.

Leiston St Margarets entertain Benhall St Mary in a solid east Suffolk local derby where bragging rights will be crucial come 5pm on Saturday!

Basement side Westerfield entertain Bourne Vale in the final game of the weekend, the Swans still very much looking for that elusive first victory of the league season.

TOP FIVE

Cranes 16 42

Henley 18 39

Haughley 17 33

E Bergholt 18 33

Claydon 18 31