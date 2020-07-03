E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Where can you canoe in Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 19:30 03 July 2020

An excursion on Suffolk's waterways can prove to be the ultimate family fun day out Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Archant

In lockdown, many people have invested in kayaks and canoes - here are three spots you can use them and details of how to get a licence.

Looking to avoid the crowds at the beach this summer?

A family day out on the water could provide the perfect alternative.

With beaches prone to overcrowding, Suffolk’s rivers, estuaries and waterways provide the ideal and active day out – without hordes of people in close proximity.

Here’s three routes that are great for helping you see the sights this summer, whether you want to canoe, kayak or paddleboard – and if you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of some incredible wildlife.

Nomad Seakayaking

Nomad Seakayaking offers guided kayaking trips along the Suffolk and Essex coastline, suitable for beginners all the way up to intermediate paddlers. As Nomad Seakayaking sticks to estuaries and the sea, a river licence isn’t necessary. Sales and marketing manager Rebecca MacInnes-Clark said: “For all of our trips and courses, the equipment is included in the price. We provide kayaks, both sit-on-top or decked, plus paddles and buoyancy aids, but if people have their own kayaks they can bring and use those.”

Rebecca recommends Nomad’s Discovery Kayak trip, which takes you down the Orwell Estuary. Lasting approximately two hours, this route is ideal for anyone who wants to have a go and might not have paddled before. As you embark, you will see old barges, dense coastal forest – and even have the chance to stop off at a pub along the way. “It’s a lovely, relaxed, easy trip and a great introduction,” she added.

“Kayaking really is the most magical sport. Floating on the water gives a real sense of calm, and it’s a great way to get out and engage with nature. You can make paddling as strenuous or as relaxing as you like - it just takes some knowledge of where you want to paddle and the conditions you will have when you are there.” Currently, Nomad Seakayaking trips run with a minimum group size of six or eight, dependent on the event.

Stour Valley Adventure Centre

Located on the banks of the tranquil River Stour in Sudbury is Stour Valley Adventure Centre, which offers a number of guided and self-guided river trips. One of its most-popular routes is the 24.6-mile stretch from Sudbury to Catterwade, and includes picturesque views of Bures, Nayland, Dedham and Flatford Mill as you weave your way through on either a canoe, kayak, tandem kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

While the entire route can be stretched out over a two-day camping trip, families can take it easy and traverse down the river at their own pace on a variety of self-guided trips.

Stour Valley Adventure Centre’s Wellness Canoe Paddles take place Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays between the hours of 10am and 1pm. An hour long, you and your family can unwind and get back to basics as you explore the top of the River Stour. River licences are required to paddle down this stretch of the Stour, and can be obtained from the Environmental Agency. A number of social distancing and hygiene measures have been implemented, including frequent kit and equipment cleaning, staggered start times and a reduction in the number of household bookings per start time.

Iken Canoe

Based near Aldeburgh, Iken Canoe hires out a range of paddle craft for people to venture out onto the upper reaches of the River Alde between Snape and Aldeburgh. Types of craft include Canadian canoes, double and single sit-on-top kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, catamaran canoes and even a motorboat named Rosie. Experienced sailors can also charter a 19ft gaff-rigged Cornish Shrimper sailing boat.

Budding paddlers can take to the water and explore a variety of natural wonders, as a typical session with Iken Canoe includes a quick trip downstream to see the family of common seals basking on the mud flats, before turning around and heading up the winding river to Snape Bridge – with refreshments at the Plough & Sail pub and Snape Maltings if desired. Alternatively, paddlers can continue down river and catch a glimpse of St Botolph’s Church, Blackheath Mansion and Yarn Hill wood. A designated Site of Special Scientific Interest, the River Alde is a haven for wildlife, where a variety of birds, seals and sometimes even otters can be spotted.

Prices start from £15 for up to one hour’s paddleboarding, and from £25 for up to two hours for a single single sit-on-top kayak. Four-hour hire is also available, and payments can be made on the day. As Iken Canoe is a hire-only business, a river licence for visitors is not necessary. Due to the current climate, Iken Canoe can only cater for one family, group or couple from the same household in one time slot. Two metre social distancing is to be observed at all times, and staff will provide you with hand sanitiser and paper towels before and after the hire period. All equipment will also be sprayed and wiped down before and after customer use. Iken Canoe is open from 9am to 5.30pm every day until mid-October, weather permitting. Anyone wishing to make a booking must have someone in their party who is over 18, and children under seven are not permitted.

