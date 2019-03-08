Suffolk ref Emily called up for England friendly

Suffolk official Emily Heaslip says her biggest appointment so far will be a ‘great learning curve’ in her career, writes Nick Garnham.

The 25-year-old from Bury St Edmunds has been appointed as fourth official for the Women’s International Friendly between England and UEFA Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark at The Banks’ Stadium, home of Walsall FC, on Saturday, May 25th.

The three other officials are all Swiss – referee Desiree Grundbacher and assistant referees Linda Schmid and Emilie Aubry – in what will be England’s penultimate fixture ahead of the Women’s World Cup in France this summer.

It is the latest high-profile appointment for Emily, who also has a couple of end-of-season cup finals to look forward to and has also just officiated in her first match live on TV.

She was an assistant referee for Liverpool’s 5-1 defeat at home to Arsenal in the FA Women’s Super League on Sunday which was broadcast on BT Sport.

Emily, who was told of her international appointment in a phone call from The FA, said: “Obviously I was extremely pleased to get the phone call and be selected for this opportunity.

“It will be a great learning curve and insight into officiating at the full senior international level.

“I am looking forward to working with three female FIFA officials from another country. Hopefully I can use a little bit of my French I’ve been practicing, but I trust it won’t be anywhere near as good as their English!”

Before then Emily will be fourth official for the Thurlow Nunn League Division One Cup Final between Harleston and Holland at Woodbridge Town FC on Friday, April 26th. Suffolk official Stephen Baldock is also part of the team as an assistant referee.

Following that Emily will be the referee at this season’s HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Final between Ipswich Town and Needham Market at Portman Road on Tuesday, May 7th – one of six county cup finals to be staged there this season.