Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Suffolk ref Emily called up for England friendly

PUBLISHED: 13:03 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 02 April 2019

Emily Heaslip, who has been appointed as fourth official for the Women’s International Friendly between England and Denmark on May 25. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Emily Heaslip, who has been appointed as fourth official for the Women’s International Friendly between England and Denmark on May 25. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Archant

Suffolk official Emily Heaslip says her biggest appointment so far will be a ‘great learning curve’ in her career, writes Nick Garnham.

The 25-year-old from Bury St Edmunds has been appointed as fourth official for the Women’s International Friendly between England and UEFA Euro 2017 runners-up Denmark at The Banks’ Stadium, home of Walsall FC, on Saturday, May 25th.

The three other officials are all Swiss – referee Desiree Grundbacher and assistant referees Linda Schmid and Emilie Aubry – in what will be England’s penultimate fixture ahead of the Women’s World Cup in France this summer.

It is the latest high-profile appointment for Emily, who also has a couple of end-of-season cup finals to look forward to and has also just officiated in her first match live on TV.

She was an assistant referee for Liverpool’s 5-1 defeat at home to Arsenal in the FA Women’s Super League on Sunday which was broadcast on BT Sport.

Emily, who was told of her international appointment in a phone call from The FA, said: “Obviously I was extremely pleased to get the phone call and be selected for this opportunity.

“It will be a great learning curve and insight into officiating at the full senior international level.

“I am looking forward to working with three female FIFA officials from another country. Hopefully I can use a little bit of my French I’ve been practicing, but I trust it won’t be anywhere near as good as their English!”

Before then Emily will be fourth official for the Thurlow Nunn League Division One Cup Final between Harleston and Holland at Woodbridge Town FC on Friday, April 26th. Suffolk official Stephen Baldock is also part of the team as an assistant referee.

Following that Emily will be the referee at this season’s HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Final between Ipswich Town and Needham Market at Portman Road on Tuesday, May 7th – one of six county cup finals to be staged there this season.

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Man released on bail following Waterfront assault

Police were called to Ipswich Waterfront, near the Aurora bar and restaurant, on Saturday night Picture: ARCHANT

Damage to cars in Mildenhall High Street as loose horses cause chaos

Horses have been seen in Mildenhall High Street by residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk ref Emily called up for England friendly

Emily Heaslip, who has been appointed as fourth official for the Women’s International Friendly between England and Denmark on May 25. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

Changing drinking habits hit brewer’s ale sales

Adnams' cask ale sales were hit by 2018's heatwave, figures reveal Picture: SARAH GROVES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists