Sullivan wins gold medal at England Athletics Under-15 Championships

PUBLISHED: 11:54 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 05 September 2019

Lewis Sullivan, centre, on top of the podium after winning the under-15 boys' 1,500m titile at the England Athletics Championships in Bedford. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk athlete Lewis Sullivan was crowned an English champion when winning the 1,500 metres at the England Athletics Under 15/Under 17 Track & Field Championships, held in Bedford last weekend.

Millie King, who won a bronze medal over 200 metresMillie King, who won a bronze medal over 200 metres

The talented Sullivan, a member of Saint Edmund Pacers, won the under-15 boys' 1,500m title after triumphing in a tactical race.

A pupil at Sybil Andrews School, in Morton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, Sullivan followed up a victory in his heat (4:18:40) with a fine win in the final. He proved the quickest over a final sprint to win in 4:18:44, with Birtley's Chris Perkins a runner-up in 4:18.71.

This has been an outstanding year for Sullivan, beginning with victories at the Suffolk Schools and Anglian Schools Cross Country Championships, which led to a fantastic win in the English Schools Championships in Leeds, and then a first place at the ensuing Home Countries Schools International in Dublin.

Sullivan went on to win his age group race at the Vitality Westminster Mile (4mins 30secs), before transferring to the track.

He finished third at the English Schools Championships in Birmingham, clocking 4:10.31, and he posted the quickest time in the UK for an under-15 athlete with his 4:04:07 effort at an Open Graded meeting in Watford in late July.

Sullivan was not the only Suffolk athlete to win a medal at Bedford last weekend.

His training partner, Ben Peck, scooped a silver medal in the under-15 boys' 3,000m. A member of Thetford AC, and a pupil at Mildenhall College Academy, Peck was second in 9:14.18, just pipped by winner Frank Morgan (9:14.11).

His older brother, James Peck, finished seventh to Sullivan over 1,500m with 4:29.12.

Meanwhile, Millie King won a bronze medal in the under-15 girls' 200 metres.

East Bergholt-based King, a member of Ipswich Harriers, clocked 24.71secs in the final, finishing behind Success Eduan (23.71) and Nia Wedderburn-Goodison (24.00).

Fellow Harrier, Will Lamprell, also clinched a bronze medal with a personal best performance in the under-15 boys' shot putt.

Framlingham College student Lamprell threw a best of 14.94m, taking two centimetres off his previous landmark. The event was won by Donovan Capes with 15.46m.

