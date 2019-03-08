Town legends Burley and Butcher present trophies at Suffolk County Schools Finals

Thurston Community College, who won the Boys' U18 Cup at the Suffolk FA Finals.

This season's Suffolk County Schools' FA Cup Finals ended with the last final being the only one to go to extra-time.

Benjamin Britten Academy, who won the Girls' U16 Cup.

The Boys' Under-14 Final, which was postponed on the original date due to heavy rain and was rescheduled for Monday of last week, saw Debenham High School defeat East Bergholt High School 6-5 after extra time.

All the other finals were held on May 7th, 8th and 9th, with former Ipswich Town players George Burley and Terry Butcher, who are both Life Presidents, presenting the trophies on the Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Suffolk County Schools' FA President Michael Hallam said: "I would like to say how much the standard of football skills displayed at the finals has improved within both the boys' and, in particular, in the girls' games, with everyone showing great determination, team-work and desire.

"All the players involved, both the winners and runners-up, should be very proud, as they represented themselves, their families and schools with so much passion and dignity.

"Congratulations to the coaches of all the teams for all their hard work, as it is never easy to get through to a county final.

"Thank you and well done to all the schools who entered the SCSFA Cups this year, we hope to see you all again next season."

Results

Tuesday May 7th

Boys' Under-18 Cup Final: Kesgrave High School 2 Thurston Community College 3.

Wednesday May 8th

Boys' Under-16 Cup Final: East Bergholt High School 6 Stowupland High School 2.

Boys' Under-13 Cup Final: Kesgrave High School 6 Horringer Court Middle School 0.

Girls' Under-13 Cup Final: Chantry Academy 7 East Bergholt High School 1.

Thursday May 9th

Boys' Under-15 Cup Final: Hadleigh High School 1 Stowupland High School 3.

Girls' Under-14 Cup Final: St Benedicts Catholic School (Bury St Edmunds) 4 Kesgrave High School 1.

Girls' Under-16 Cup Final: East Bergholt High School 3 Benjamin Britten Academy (Lowestoft) 5.

Boys' Under-12 Cup Final: Farlingaye High School 4 Kesgrave High School 2.

Monday May 20th

Boys' Under-14 Cup Final: East Bergholt High School 5 Debenham High School 6 aet.