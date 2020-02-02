Suffolk Senior Cup: Cops stun Debenham with five-goal salvo. Cranes joy and Wanderers through Mike Bacon

Debenham 1 Coplestonians 5

Cops stormed into the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-finals with an emphatic victory at Debenham.

Cops opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Jordan Godbold swept home Ross Turner's pass in fine style. With wind advantage Cops kept up the pressure and Sam Chilvers had to punch clear before Joe Francis fired over the bar. The home side struggled to get out of their own half and Cops soon went two goals up when Chas Thorpe headed home a Yani Duka cross.

Chilvers then misjudged a long range free kick from Francis and he could only help the ball into his own net. Just prior to the break it was Chilvers again who struggled to keep out Godbold's free kick and Matt Rutterford followed up to make it 4-0.

After the break, Debenham were able to exert some pressure on the Cops back line and Watling should have reduced the arrears but shot just wide. Cops defended a series of corners which John Houchill repeatedly punched clear. However it was Cops who increased their lead. Duka burst clear on the left and drew Chilvers out of his goal before squaring to Godbold to walk the ball home.

Debenham pulled a goal back when Jake Conway pounced on a Baden Holmes free kick which Houchill was unable to clear. The home side also hit the post but it was too little too late.

Cranes 3 Leiston Reserves.

Cranes kept up their good form with a comfortable victory over a young Leiston reserves team to reach the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-finals.

It was Cranes who had the better chances but it wasn't until just before the break they took the lead.

Goals from Teon Leggett and James Blades put the hosts two goals up at the break while Nathan Woollard grabbed a late goal in the second half to seal Cranes passage into the semi-finals.

Ipswich Wanderers 1 Old Newton 0.

Wanderers make it into the semi finals of the Suffolk Senior Cup thanks to Josh Folkes second half winner.

The Thurlow One North side did enough to gain the victory, but Old Newton never threw in the towel in a battling performance.

Westerfield 0 Achilles 3

In the SIL senior division, Achilles saw off basement side Westerfield.

Joseph had the first chance but screwed his shot wide. A shot from Hanley whistled past the post and then Joseph's attempted chip was gathered by Barkes.

Gillies pass was just too long for Potter and at the other end Barkes fisted a shot from Ryland behind for a corner.

G.Van Oene just failed to get on the end of a low cross from Askew and then Barkes saved from D.Van Oene. Welton raced off his line to deny Tierney after he had broken through the Achilles rearguard before Steele somehow cleared Wragg's off the line. G.Van Oene, looking well offside raced through but put his shot wide of the upright and Barkes then had to tip another chip from Joseph over the bar.

Gillies shot wide as the half ended goalless. Two minutes into the second half Joseph scored from the edge with a shot into the top corner. Wragg volleyed wide and then Barkes saved from Joseph. Keinzley couldn't connect properly with a low Gillies cross when a goal looked on the cards and then Gibson cleared off the line.

Steel doubled the visitors' lead with a low shot into the corner and after Barkes had made a great save from Coote, who then added a third.

Henley 0 Trimley Red Devils 2

Henley were dealt a big home blow as Trimley ran out deserved winners at a windy Community Hall.

Golding's shot was well saved, Bull headed over twice and had an effort cleared off the line, whilst Cowan blazed over close in. At the other end Trimley saw an open goal go begging as the first half finished 0-0.

Ten minutes into the second half, Bruce saw his shot cannon off the post as Henley had the majority of play, but Trimley dug in and defended well.

The turning point came after 32 minutes, a Trimley forward riding Storey's foul challenge, advantage played, he ran into the box and fired in a fierce cross, well held by Beal. However this was somehow deemed insufficient of an advantage, play was brought back and the free kick awarded, well taken it found Allum who headed home at the back post. Bull was sin-binned for applauding the referee, leaving Henley with 10 men.

Henley pushed forward but were caught out, Beal misjudging a ball in the wind which rebounded to Driver who slotted home for 0-2.

Other results: SIL senior: Bildeston 6 Leiston St Margarets 2, Bourne Vale 1 Haughley 3, East Bergholt 5 Benhall 0.